50 Cent Trolls Oprah Winfrey for falling on stage

This comes after the 66-year-old television personality tackles his clumsy fall, implying that he has fully accepted the fact that the viral moment has become a meme.

Oprah Winfrey He had a rather embarrassing and painful experience during his stop on the wellness tour in Los Angeles when he collapsed on stage while discussing the importance of balance in life. As the video of the incident went viral, 50 cents He apparently found out and quickly took his Instagram account to laugh at the expense of television personality.

"What the hell is going on here," so the "Power"The star and co-creator wrote along with a video of Oprah falling on stage in front of the audience in" Vision 2020: Your life in focus "by Oprah."michael jacksonthe ghost made her stumble, "he added, hitting Oprah, who previously received a great reaction for participating in HBO."Leaving Never"where he seemed to be on the side of the accusers of MJ.

"Well-being for me means that everything is in balance. LOL," Fofty added in the comments section, citing what Oprah said before literally losing her balance and falling to the ground at the event on Saturday, February 29.

Fiddy's post caught the attention of other hip-hop musicians, including Snoop Dogg. Snoop, who just finished his drama with Gayle king about your question about late Kobe Bryant In an interview, he joked: "Micheal and Kobe blew a gust of wind."

This comes after Oprah headed for his downfall, implying that he had fully accepted the fact that the viral moment had become a meme. During a backstage conversation with her best friend, journalist Gayle, which Oprah shared later in her Instagram history timeline, the 66-year-old said: "I didn't even think (about how it would be) embarrassing. I just thought , & # 39; OK, I fell, everyone knows what it is to fall & # 39 ;. You would rather not fall. Mine was: "I'm falling, I can't get up."

"I thought this was a great day despite the fall, which now becomes a meme, I know," he continued in a separate video post. "I got up. I don't know if there was anything on the floor or if my foot was crooked or what. I had that indication that I was going to fall before, and then, it is what it is …"

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Fofty has come to Oprah. The first one called her in December and accused her of persecuting black men accused of sexual assault. "I don't understand why Oprah is chasing black men," he wrote 50 on Instagram at the time. "Do not Harvey weinstein, No (Jeffrey) Epstein, only Micheal Jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. "