50 Cent teases Chris Brown's colorful hair and asks for a collaboration in the same publication.

50 Cent is back again! This time, his goal was none other than Chris Brown!

The rapper turned to social networks to share a photo of the other artist swaying multicolored hair and in the caption, he mocked that hairstyle!

This happens after 50 really asked Chris to collaborate with him on a new song, but it seems that wanting to work together with the other man does not mean he will put aside his speeches at least for the moment.

The very stubborn rapper couldn't help mocking Brown's rainbow hair.

So he posted a picture of him posing in front of a wall full of graffiti and looking down to show half pink and half turquoise hair in all its splendor.

However, judging by the title, it is safe to say that the rapper is not a big fan of him.

50 called Chris for showing off the two toned locks, and they wrote: "I n * gga, I need you on this record,quot;, but what the hell do you do to the blood of your hair. LOL @chrisbrownofficial #abcforlife #starzgettheapp 🍾 # Theking 🥃 # bransonsbrown ".

An interesting way to ask someone to work together!

This comes after 50 announced that he planned to finish an album in which the late rapper Pop Smoke was still working when he was shot dead tragically at the age of 20 last month.

"I am on the move listening to Pop smoking, I decided that I will produce and finish his executive album for him," another of the 50 publications read on March 1.

Obviously, mentioning that he needs Chris to work with him means that he probably wants the other man to be part of this record.

The rapper also revealed other names with whom he wants to collaborate on the project, previously mentioning Drake and Roddy Ricch as well.



