50 Cent makes Pop Pop Smoke fans happy with this announcement

As you probably know, rapper Pop Smoke was a 20-year-old record artist and was killed in an invasion of his home not too long ago. It was also revealed that he canceled a program in Brooklyn, New York, just a few days before he was shot dead in a rented house.

Now, 50 Cent has just made an announcement on his social media account that will make fans of the late rapper really happy.

"I'm on the move listening to Pop Smoke, I decided that I will produce and finish his executive album for him. # Abcforlife #starzgettheapp #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac," 50 Cent wrote in his post.

Someone said 50 ‘I hope you get your flowers while you're still here, man. You've been here, my boy. "

Another follower praised 50 Cent for doing this and said: "You are the best to do this."

Someone else said: ‘That's what older brothers do ❤️, finish what you started! NYC LOVE. "

One commenter posted this: ‘This is amazing! Make sure the song in Spanish that I heard a fragment is there … Represent your proud Panamanian heritage! Much respect 50! 🙏🏽🙌🏽 ’

One commenter said the news only presents the bad side of 50 Cent and his fights: "This is the side that the news doesn't show about him, but when someone is slapped for leaving the place, guess who the subject is and blame him ".

Of course, there had to be someone to shade 50 Cent, no matter what he did, and this commentator said: I hate Hate when people do shit for others when they die … why didn't you think about that when they were alive? Why now that it is gone? To benefit who? You or him Do things for your friends and loved ones while they are alive. ❤️ ’

