50 Cent Clowns Oprah Winfrey for falling on stage: & # 39; Did Micheal Jackson's ghost make her stumble? & # 39;

50 Cent is not relaxing with billionaire mogul, Oprah Winfrey, after she fell on stage while delivering a "balance,quot; speech.

During a speech commitment for his Oprah & # 39; s 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour, Oprah talked about the balance in his life:

"Well-being for me means that everything is in balance, and balance does not mean that all things are equal or at peace at all times," Winfrey said in the clip before falling. Then he joked about wearing the "wrong shoes,quot; after sitting on the stage.

"What the hell is going on here," he questioned. ‍ "Michael Jackson's ghost made her stumble [?]" 50 captioned her post with a laughing emoji.

Oprah talked about the fall in the backstage after her speech ended:

"I didn't even think & # 39; shameful & # 39;" he said in the video. "I just thought & # 39; It's okay, I fell, everyone knows what it's like to fall & # 39; you would rather not fall, but now I've fallen."

