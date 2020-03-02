5 Dallas officers have a day off after arresting a man with the "possible case of COVID-19,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department told five officers to stay at home and removed five patrols for cleaning, due to concerns about possible exposure to the coronavirus after an arrest Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance call in an apartment unit in the 5900 block of Hudson Street.

%MINIFYHTMLad69fb8fff568b5528e173c57dbf65b711% %MINIFYHTMLad69fb8fff568b5528e173c57dbf65b712%

When officers arrived, the Dallas Fire Department had taken the 24-year-old suspect to an area hospital for injuries he suffered from an assault.

The medical staff treated him and returned him to Dallas officers, took him to jail and accused him of family violence.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., Detention Service officials notified Dallas police about a possible COVID-19 case involving the suspect.

He was taken to Parkland Hospital in a private ambulance.

Dallas police said in a statement: “According to our contagious disease policy, the five agents who came into contact with the arrested person were notified of the possible exposure and were given a day off for precautionary reasons. All officers are expected to return to work on their next duty shift. The marked squad cars (5) were immediately removed from the service for cleaning ”.

Dallas police say the department is working with medical professionals to write a protocol for officers to guarantee their safety.