4 injured when a vehicle deviates from I-80 near Crockett, the embankment falls – Up News Info San Francisco

CROCKETT (Up News Info SF) – Four people were injured, at least two of them seriously, when a vehicle deviated from Interstate 80 west of the Cummings Skyway exit Sunday afternoon near Crockett in Contra County Costa not incorporated, said the California Highway Patrol. The accident was reported around 3:25 p.m. On Sunday, when the Nissan Murano headed east deviated from the side of the highway and collapsed between 200 and 300 feet along the highway embankment, the CHP said.

Another driver had told the CHP that the Murano had been weaving on the traffic lanes just before the accident occurred.

Teams from the CHP, AMR Contra Costa, the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the Crockett Fire Department responded. The CHP landed a helicopter near the Murano, from which they had to take the driver out.

Update: EB-80 off ramp to #CummingsSkyway remains closed There is no calendar for reopening. Traffic moves smoothly in the area. #Crockett #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/heiCLED6SZ – KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) March 2, 2020

The driver, with critical injuries, and a passenger in the front seat with serious injuries were taken to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. Two children in Murano were taken to Benioff Children’s Oakland Hospital for injury treatment, the CHP said.

The conditions of the injured were not immediately available Sunday night.

The CHP is investigating the accident, including what caused the erratic driving immediately before.

