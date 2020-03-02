& # 39; There is no reason not to be kind & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa41f0d5017845d13cf2ce993e87e9fdc11% %MINIFYHTMLa41f0d5017845d13cf2ce993e87e9fdc12%

Lionel Richie's daughter also opens up about how living in the shadow of her father's name has made her feel "discouraged" and made it difficult to branch into her own person.

Sofia Richie is keeping the peace with Kourtney Kardashian. When she talks about her romance with her much older boyfriend Scott Disick, the daughter of Lionel richie He talked about why she maintains her relationship with her ex-girlfriend and the mother of her three children on good terms.

In a cover interview for the April issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, the 21-year-old model was asked how to get along with the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star," I mean, just be kind, "he shared his thoughts on the subject." There is no reason not to be kind. "

During the chat, Sofia also addressed the criticism she received for dating Scott. Insisting that she has "this strange thing that I simply don't care what people think," he asked in return, "Why would I let someone in the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?"

The younger sister of Nicole Richie He continued to emphasize that all hate comments did not "bother me because I am very happy." In addition, she said that her parents didn't care that she dated someone 15 years older than her, and noted that the age gap between her parents is similar to hers and Scott's.

In another part of the interview, Sofia talked about how difficult it was to make a name under the shadows of her father's success. "When things first started, I got discouraged because all I did was & # 39; Lionel Richie's daughter & # 39;", he confided.

Although he added that "it is difficult to branch into my own person when I have an artist as powerful as a father," he could not help remembering his father's supportive advice. "My dad always said: & # 39; Once you find yours, you will get away from that & # 39 ;, and I feel that in recent years, I found that my lane in life was going in the direction I want to go." She reflected.

In her professional aspiration, Sofia explained why she didn't want to be known for simply being a model. "Many people simply become models because they are influential," he said. "We would all get the same jobs, we would be in the same space, and we would be labeled in the same way, and I hated it. It made me step back and say, well, I'm a creative person and I want to be smart, start my own business, do something that I can do on my own and not be attached to other people. "