& # 39; Judge Judy & # 39; It's coming to an end after 25 seasons!

Roommates, we grew up seeing one of the most legendary judges, and after 25 years, we won't get any new cases before the only Judge Judy!

Judge Judy Sheindlin tells Ellen that the 2020-2021 season of "Judge Judy,quot; will be the last! The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the program will end production after next season, which is its 25th season.

"I have had a 25-year marriage with CBS Television, and it has been successful," he said. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary and CBS, I think they wanted to optimally use the repetitions of my program. Because now they have 25 years of repetitions. So, what they decided to do was sell a couple of years of reps. But I'm not tired, so & # 39; Judy Justice & # 39; will come out a year later. "

As of now, Judy is preparing for her new program "Judy Justice,quot;, which she did not go into details. She says, however, that fans will be able to enjoy reps of all the episodes recorded in the last 25 years.

"Judge Judy, you will be able to see next year, a full year, all the new shows … The next two years, you should be able to see all the reps that CBS has sold to the stations that currently carry & # 39; Judge Judy & # 39; and & # 39; Judy Justice & # 39; will go elsewhere. Isn't it fun?

As of now, Jude Judy is the highest paid television personality, earns $ 47 million a year! "Judge Judy,quot; is also ranked as one of the best qualified syndicated programs, avoiding approximately 9 million viewers per day. It is also the most watched court program on television.

While we may have enjoyed Judge Judy's sarcastic comments to people trying cases on her show, our moms and grandmothers will surely be disappointed that she appeared on the screens with new episodes!