& # 39; Judge Judy & # 39; ends after 25 seasons of the show

The popular judicial program, Judge Judy, is coming to an end after an incredible 25 seasons on television.

According to Variety, Judge Judy Sheindlin will make the announcement about Ellen on Monday. The final season will run until the 2020-2021 television season before the network starts playing episodes.

"I have had a 25-year marriage with CBS, and it has been successful," Sheindlin reportedly told Ellen. “Next year will be our 25th season, anniversary of silver and CBS, I think, in a sense, they wanted to optimally use the repetitions of my program, because now they have 25 years of repetitions. So, what they decided to do was sell a couple of years of reps. "

