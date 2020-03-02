& # 39; Help me! & # 39 ;: 6-year-old girl arrested after & # 39; tantrum & # 39; | Human rights

The incident occurred in September, but the recently revealed body camera images show the encounter between six-year-old Kaia Rolle and Florida police officer Dennis Turner in the United States.

Kaia's grandmother told local media that they took the picture of the cup and took the fingerprints before she was released.

Authorities say the officer also arrested a six-year-old boy at another school the same day.

He accused the children of assault for minor offenses, but the state attorney said she would dismiss the charges.

Turner was fired for not obtaining the approval of a commander on duty to arrest someone under 12.

Source: Al Jazeera News