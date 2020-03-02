25 people die in bus accident in South Africa | News

%MINIFYHTML3cf1e62989003f232f7b28cdec52dc3411% %MINIFYHTML3cf1e62989003f232f7b28cdec52dc3412%

Twenty-five people died on Monday when a bus rolled down a steep embankment in the coastal province of the Eastern Cape of South Africa, the country's transport minister said.

"Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which then rolled down a steep embankment, leaving 25 dead and approximately 62 injured," Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.

"Losing so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking."

The bus was carrying more than 80 mainly elderly people traveling between the city of Butterworth and a settlement called Chebe.

The minister said that most of the victims were going to collect their social subsidies issued by the government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the dead were mainly retired and young students.

"This tragedy leaves our country deeply saddened and forces us to focus once more on the need for transportation providers and other road users to exercise care and consideration on our roads," the president said.

"From this incident, we see the need for us to be especially considerate of the elderly and children who depend on others to be transported by communities and the country," he added.

The accident was the deadliest accident in the province since 2015, when 35 people lost their lives.

The bus was traveling on a gravel road near the town of Qolweni when it overturned.

The spokesman for the provincial transport department, Unathi Binqose, said controls would be carried out if the bus had been able to drive, since "it may be a contributing factor."

Despite having one of the most developed road networks on the continent, South Africa has one of the highest traffic accident rates in the region due to the speed and poor maintenance of some vehicles and roads.

Road Traffic Management Corporation data shows that more than 14,000 people died in traffic accidents on South African roads in 2017.