2020 Campaign Results – Bay Area County Results by County – Up News Info San Francisco

The San Francisco International Airport will open a new public observation platform & # 39; SkyTerrace & # 39;The San Francisco International Airport is reopening its public observation platform, which has been closed for about 25 years, this Valentine's Day.
Wuhan passengers stopped their flight to the SFO due to the outbreak of coronavirusThe Chinese government has closed Wuhan City for travelers leaving the city due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to state media.
Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak cause the SFO to detect some travelers from ChinaThe number of confirmed cases of the "new coronavirus,quot; increased sharply over the weekend, from 51 to 218, on Monday and the death toll is now three, according to Chinese state media.