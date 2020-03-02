2 new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County; At least 9 so far in the county – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County health officials reported two new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of coronavirus cases in the county to nine.

The County Department of Public Health said that a case is an adult man who had contact with a confirmed case in another county and is now under home isolation.

The second case is an adult man who had contact with a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. That person is also under home isolation, the health department said.

No more information was received about patients due to medical privacy requirements.

The health department reiterated that the increase in cases is not unexpected. The department said it will continue to identify any person who has come into contact with the cases and will conduct community monitoring to determine the extent of the spread.

People and organizations must take steps to help slow the spread of the disease. For individuals, the recommendations are simple, but very important:

Keep your hands clean by washing them frequently, especially after touching common surfaces, such as door knobs, elevator buttons, handrails, light switches, countertops and tables. It is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. Always cover your cough and stay home when you are sick.

Stay away from people who are sick and stay home if you are sick.

Strive not to touch your face because one way viruses spread is when you touch your mouth, nose or eyes. If you need to touch your mouth, nose or eyes, wash your hands before doing so.

Start thinking about family preparation, how to care for sick family members without getting infected. Think of a room to isolate a sick person.

There are practical measures that can help limit the spread by reducing exposure in community settings: