1 man killed in fire at Long Lake house – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man died after a house fire on Sunday night in the west subway.

The teams responded to the fire in Long Lake around 11 p.m. They found the first floor of the house engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the second floor.

Two adults were able to escape from the house, but one man died inside. The victim's name has not yet been revealed.

Fire officials say the crews took a defensive stance in the fight against the fire, adding that the tankers were brought due to poor water supply.

The Minnesota fire chief has been called to investigate the fire.