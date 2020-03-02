1 killed after a triple shooting at an apartment complex near the Dallas Zoo – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were shot Sunday night at a Dallas apartment complex.

It was just after 11:00 p.m. when officers were called to the 600 block of Ewing Avenue.

Police continue to investigate, but the shooting is believed to have occurred after a group of men had some kind of disagreement.

The three victims of the shooting, whose names have not been revealed, were taken to the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where one of them died.

The conditions of the other two victims are unknown.

Investigators are still trying to find out what caused the shots. So far, no arrests have been made.