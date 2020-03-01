Zonnique Pullins promotes the podcast "Expeditively,quot; by T.I.

Zonnique Pullins shared a post on her social media account in which she promotes her stepfather's podcast, expeditiously. The publication includes two photos in which Zonnique wears a hoodie, which has the name of the Tip podcast. Check out the photos below.

People praised her in the comments and also mentioned the new music she released not too long ago.

Tiny Harris, Zonnique's mother, also made sure to promote her daughter's music, and made fans happy when she revealed it.

Zonnique released new music for Valentine's Day. This is what he told his fans:

‘On Valentine's Day I wish you guys! 4 of my favorite love songs ever made raw and unmixed in my SoundCloud now "Zonnique,quot; I hope you enjoy! happy early love day❤️

Someone told Zonnique: "I love the hoodie," do they sell them? Genuinely beautiful as always @zonniquejailee, "and another follower published this:" I have not yet seen Pisces who is not a BEAUTIFUL person inside and out "… We are winning."

Another commenter said: "Yes, the Pisces band is the best period in white,quot; @zonniquejailee my birthday this Tuesday ".

Someone else said: The older you are, the more you look like your father @ zonniquejailee & # 39 ;, and one comment mentioned the new music that Zonnique released: & # 39; @zonniquejailee has been listening to your music all day yesss gurl has to add to the playlist ✨ & # 39;

Zonnique made his fans happy not too long ago once again when he shared some throwback photos.

The young woman has not been publishing much lately and that is why her followers are happy to see her recent publications.

Tiny quickly jumped into the comments section to tell Zonnique that she loves everything she shared and people responded to Tiny and the old woman that Zonnique gets her beauty from her.

Tip and Tiny's daughter is living her best life these days together with her boyfriend and her family.



