Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Church in the center of the South Korean coronavirus outbreak faces investigation

Prosecutors are deciding whether to investigate the founder and the main leaders of the Church of Jesus Shincheonji, whose members represent almost 60 percent of the more than 3,500 confirmed cases in the country of the new coronavirus, for murder and other charges.

Seoul officials requested the investigation, accusing church leaders of contributing to the rising death toll in South Korea, now 18, by not providing an accurate list of church members and interfering with the efforts of the government to fight the outbreak. The church said it was the victim of a witch hunt.

Bill: The global total of coronavirus cases has reached more than 87,000 in at least 60 countries. More than 7,000 confirmed cases are outside of mainland China, where the outbreak began. Here are the latest updates and propagation maps.

Worldwide: Australia, which has 25 confirmed cases, recorded its first death from the virus: a man who had been a passenger on the Diamond Princess ship. Infections in Europe grew when Italy, the center of the outbreak there, confirmed a total of 1,128 cases and 29 deaths. Iran's cases rose to 987.