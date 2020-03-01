Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Church in the center of the South Korean coronavirus outbreak faces investigation
Prosecutors are deciding whether to investigate the founder and the main leaders of the Church of Jesus Shincheonji, whose members represent almost 60 percent of the more than 3,500 confirmed cases in the country of the new coronavirus, for murder and other charges.
Seoul officials requested the investigation, accusing church leaders of contributing to the rising death toll in South Korea, now 18, by not providing an accurate list of church members and interfering with the efforts of the government to fight the outbreak. The church said it was the victim of a witch hunt.
Bill: The global total of coronavirus cases has reached more than 87,000 in at least 60 countries. More than 7,000 confirmed cases are outside of mainland China, where the outbreak began. Here are the latest updates and propagation maps.
Worldwide: Australia, which has 25 confirmed cases, recorded its first death from the virus: a man who had been a passenger on the Diamond Princess ship. Infections in Europe grew when Italy, the center of the outbreak there, confirmed a total of 1,128 cases and 29 deaths. Iran's cases rose to 987.
Officials in the United States are investigating cases in the state of Washington, where The country's first death from the virus was recorded over the weekend, suggesting that the coronavirus may have spread in the state for almost six weeks.
Chinese leadership: President Xi Jinping intends to ban wildlife trade that scientists believe may have allowed the coronavirus to jump from animals to the human population, according to recently published excerpts from two recent speeches.
Another angle: Older people are among the most vulnerable to the virus. But in Japan, home to the largest proportion of elderly people in the world, officials have maintained strict restrictions to evaluate people for the virus, which can endanger older people.
Economy: As a recession seems more possible, the goal is not to resolve a supply shock, a problem that the economic tools of many countries are not so good at solving, but to prevent that initial supply shock from causing a demand shock.
This is what you can do:
-
It is worth repeating again and again: wash your hands, rubbing for at least 20 seconds. Also, clean the "high contact,quot; surfaces like the phone screens.
-
If possible, stay away from people who cough or sneeze, as the virus seems to spread through the droplets in the air of a cough or sneeze.
-
To get an informed guide to the global outbreak, subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter.
Violence in New Delhi was inevitable, critics say
The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hastened to say that the violence that took over the capital during the past week, when more than 40 people, mostly Muslims, died was spontaneous.
But critics had long warned that the increasingly Hindu nationalist inclination of Modi's policies would lead to tragedy. From his perspective, the mafia murders were only a matter of time.
Now the question is if the bloodshed will force Modi to change course, or if he and his allies will again look at the Hindu nationalist sentiment for an increase in support and a distraction from the country's economic problems.
Background: Critics say that by naming Hindu nationalists, eliminating the status of what had been the only Muslim majority state in India, Jammu and Kashmir, and passing a citizenship law that is considered widely discriminatory against Muslims, Modi and his allies have faded slowly. secular priorities of the country.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
The "ground spoons,quot; of South Korea
In Seoul, the elevation of the apartment over the chaotic and congested streets is a status symbol for which people pay millions. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of people live semi-underground, something that the Oscar-winning success "Parasite,quot; attracted worldwide attention.
Our reporter and photographer He explored the reality behind the representation of the urban poverty film. "They keep climbing higher and higher, so they won't have to smell the smell down," said Kim Ssang-seok, 63, who lives in a basement. "Those who live there should belittle people like me as pigs."
This is what is happening most.
Great Turkish movements: The country openly declared war against the Bashar al-Assad government in Syria, a few days after the Turkish forces deployed there suffered their worst losses in a single attack in years. And Turkey has stopped trying to block migrants, many of them Syrian refugees, from entering the European Union, which caused Greece to send its army to the border.
U.S. presidential race UU .: Former Vice President Joe Biden received a much-needed shake for his candidacy with 49 percent of the votes in the South Carolina primary on Saturday, after disappointing results in previous contests. He needs another victory this week, Super Tuesday.
Boris Johnson: When the British Prime Minister and his partner announced that they were expecting a child, social networks responded very carefully, since the exact number of their progeny is a mystery. "Congratulations to Boris Johnson for his 4th, 8th or 17th son," said a wit on Twitter.
Snapshot: Above, troops firing at Taliban positions outside Taloqan, in northeastern Afghanistan, in October 2001. The country's war It entered a new phase during the weekend after the US. UU. sign an agreement with the Taliban that established a schedule for the withdrawal of US troops. See photos of the long arc of war; learn about why it became invisible to much of the public; and read about how Afghans feel right now.
What we are reading: This research conducted by the digital editor of the British edition of Wired. Peter Robins, editor of our London newsroom, says he "maps a maze of furtive hotels and false reviews, with implications for anyone using Airbnb, or who needs a rental apartment to live in a very visited city."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Vegan mapo tofu. "The mushrooms have a lot of umami, the salty taste that also makes Parmesan, soy sauce and red meat satisfying," writes our food reporter, Julia Moskin, in the Five Weeknight Dishes newsletter. "Together with the fermented black beans, they are the key to this version of the Sichuan standard, and I love this video of an expert home cook cooking the classic."
Watch: Elisabeth Moss stars in "The Invisible Man,quot;, an update of H.G. Wells that exchanges shivers of science fiction for #MeToo horror. It is a critical choice.
Smarter life: When was the last time you read a car owner's manual from start to finish? Probably never. But you should read this cheat sheet to personalize your car and enjoy it more.
And now for the backstory in …
A flu that remembers 1918
Last week, you may remember that we talked to Donald McNeil, the Times infectious disease reporter, about the coronavirus. This week, we are circling with your comments on "The Daily."
Last week, President Trump tried to calm the public's fears by comparing the coronavirus with the flu. But that comparison may not be happy.
"I spend a lot of time thinking if I'm being too alarmist or I'm not alarmist enough," Donald G. McNeil Jr., a veteran science and health reporter for The Times, told The Daily podcast on Wednesday. . "And this is alarmist, but I think it is justified at the moment. It reminds me of what I have read about the 1918 Spanish flu."
The 1918 flu was a big problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. UU. They estimate that approximately one third of the world's population was infected in 1918 and 1919, causing At least 50 million deaths worldwide. The first indicators indicate that the coronavirus mortality rate is similar to the 1918 flu, approximately 2 percent.
"The annual flu, in a bad year, has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent," said Donald. "So we are talking about 20 times more bad."
"You know, I am somewhat comforted by the fact that 80 percent of people have a mild illness," he added, "and that could be me and everyone I love, too. We could all get lucky. But not everyone who we know they will be lucky if this becomes something like 1918 ".
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode is about the Joe Biden campaign.
• Here is our Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Most of the human body (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Book Review welcomes Elisa Gabbert as her next poetry columnist.