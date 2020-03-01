Yency Almonte offers a messy outing against the Dodgers, but Bud Black still believes

%MINIFYHTML401f57d3ac81c05aa731fe222471e3e111% %MINIFYHTML401f57d3ac81c05aa731fe222471e3e112%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Rockies hope to see an improved version of Yency Almonte this season, with the same gold chain that comes out of his shirt but a thinner effectiveness than the 5.56 he presented in 28 appearances last season.

That hope is present even when the ideal form of the young right-handed man was absent on Saturday at Salt River Fields, where Almonte was marked for eight runs with six hits, two home runs and two bases for balls in a third of an inning. The poor start caused a 14-2 defeat over the Dodgers.

"Yency has to let it go," said manager Bud Black. "He entered and walked with his first hitter (Corey) Seager, which is not ideal … There were pitches and the sun got in the way of a fly (which should have been caught)."

But leaving Saturday's failure aside, Black believes that Almonte is ready to take on a more important role in the bullpen this summer. He also believes that more consistency is coming for Almonte, who showed promise with a 2.45 ERA in a small sample size of the first half last season.

"As the year goes by, players gain that confidence and mature," Black said. "I think he's ready for that (bigger load), and I think he wants it."

Almonte, originally selected in the draft of the 17th round by the Angels in 2012, was traded to the Rockies by the White Sox in 2015 in exchange for the now Yankee reliever Tommy Kahnle. His rise in the Colorado minor league ladder was marked by strong performance in the 2017 Arizona Fall League, and made his debut in June 2018.

The Miami native spent his offseason making subtle adjustments to his delivery to take better advantage of his fastball (average 95.7 mph last season) and his hard slider (85.8 mph).

"The main focus in this low season and spring is the same as the last couple: clean my mechanics," said Almonte. "I am trying to have a shorter arm path and adjust the delivery so I can repeat more consistently next to the glove and make more throws in front."

Almonte has no minor league options, so if the Rockies do not include it in the list of 26 players on opening day, it will have to be designated for clear allocation and exemptions before it can be sent to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Dodgers 14, Rockies 2

In Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Arizona.

On the mound: Peter Lambert was decent with two ball innings of a race, the lonely damage came in a solo homer. Chi Chi Gonzalez then entered and threw two blank tickets before the wheels fell toward Colorado in the fifth. Los Angeles scored 11 runs in the combination of Gonzalez and Yency Almonte in that inning.

On the plate: The young ace of Los Angeles, Walker Buehler, withdrew the six batters he faced to start the game. Colorado only got four hits overall.

It is worth noting: The 14 races delivered by the Rockies are the most abandoned by the club in a Cactus League game since 2017, when they gave 14 races to the Dodgers in Salt River in a game that started Kyle Freeland.

Until next time: Angels (4-3) in Rockies (3-4), 1:10 p.m. Sunday, Salt River Fields

Rockies pitchers: RHP German Marquez, RHP Wes Parsons, RHP Scott Oberg, LHP Jake McGee, RHP Wade Davis

Angels pitchers: LHP José Suárez, RHP Matt Ball, RHP Jake Thompson, RHP Adrian De Horta