Yency Almonte offers a messy outing against the Dodgers, but Bud Black still believes

Matilda Coleman
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Rockies hope to see an improved version of Yency Almonte this season, with the same gold chain that comes out of his shirt but a thinner effectiveness than the 5.56 he presented in 28 appearances last season.

That hope is present even when the ideal form of the young right-handed man was absent on Saturday at Salt River Fields, where Almonte was marked for eight runs with six hits, two home runs and two bases for balls in a third of an inning. The poor start caused a 14-2 defeat over the Dodgers.

"Yency has to let it go," said manager Bud Black. "He entered and walked with his first hitter (Corey) Seager, which is not ideal … There were pitches and the sun got in the way of a fly (which should have been caught)."

But leaving Saturday's failure aside, Black believes that Almonte is ready to take on a more important role in the bullpen this summer. He also believes that more consistency is coming for Almonte, who showed promise with a 2.45 ERA in a small sample size of the first half last season.

