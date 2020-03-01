XFL Calendar Week 4: What games are there today? TV channels, schedules, scores

XFL ratings have dropped every week, but that is something like a misleading statement.

It was always expected that Week 1 would attract more attention since it is a new product. The ratings have been solid overall, and they have been much better than last year's AAF ratings. Expect the ratings to level up soon now that we are approaching the midpoint of the first season.

Speaking of which, Week 4 brings us many entertaining confrontations. We have the Los Angeles wildcats against the New York Guadians and the Seattle dragons against the St. Louis BattleHawks to start on Saturday. And on Sunday we have the beginning of the Texas confrontation between the Houston Roughnecks and the Dallas Renegades, and the DC defenders against the Tampa Bay Vipers to finish.

If you've been watching the XFL constantly, you're probably used to having the same schedule every week. Things remain stable on Saturday, but they change dramatically on Sunday. The first game starts at 4:00 p.m. ET, and the second game is the last start of the season so far at 7:00 p.m. ET.

One story to keep in mind is Quinton Flowers, a favorite of Tampa Bay fans, who left the team this week. He is still on the list, but seems to be frustrated by his lack of playing time and reports claim he wants to be changed.

XFL Calendar Week 4: What games are there today?

Here is the full schedule for week 4 of the XFL season, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday, February 29

Game N.Y. Guardians 17, L.A. Wild cats 14 St. Louis Battle Hawks 23, Seattle Dragons 16

Sunday March 1

Game Time TV Houston Roughnecks in Dallas Renegades 4 p.m. ET FS1 Defenders of D.C. in Tampa Bay Vipers 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

How to watch XFL games on Saturday

We show you how to catch every game on Saturday.

Los Angeles Wildcats in N.Y. Guardians

Kick off: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV: A B C

A B C Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

As mentioned in the predictions column, this is a game between two teams that go in opposite directions. Although the Wildcats only have one win this season, Josh Johnson's return to the offense has done wonders for this team. P.J. Walker is receiving most of the attention, but Johnson's numbers in his two starts have been very impressive. The NFL veteran will seek to extend his team's winning streak against a team of the Guardians that has collapsed in these last two games.

Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks

Kick off: 5 pm. ET

5 pm. ET TV: FOX

FOX Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

The Dragons have struggled to maintain a constant offensive, and I suggested that they switch to substitute quarterback B.J. Daniels. We'll see if that happens this week when Seattle has a tough test. The Dragons will not only enter a difficult road environment in St. Louis, but the BattleHawks have been one of the most dominant teams this season. Field Marshal Jordan Ta & # 39; amu has been impressive, although his statistics may not show it completely. St. Louis fans swayed in their debut in Week 3, so don't expect less in their second consecutive home game.

How to watch XFL games on Sunday

Houston Roughnecks in Dallas Renegades

Kick off: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Live broadcast: Fox Sports app

This is easily the game of the week for the XFL. Not only is it a rivalry in the state, but these have been two of the funniest teams to see so far in this league. The Roughnecks have scored the most offensive touchdowns of all teams with quarterback P.J. Walker leading the way. His reliable Cam Phillips option has been incredible, with six touchdown receptions in his last two games. The Forsaken lost in Week 1, but they have gone 2-0 since the return of starting quarterback Landry Jones. Expect a good Texas shooting.

Defenders of D.C. in Tampa Bay Vipers

Kick off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

This is the last start of the XFL this season with the game that won't start until 7 p.m. ET. This will be an interesting game to see how the Defenders were humiliated last week against the Wildcats that served the DC franchise in their first loss of the season. Tampa Bay probably won't have the Quinton Flowers offensive weapon, who left the team this week in apparent frustration. Week 1 opener Aaron Murray is healthy, but the Vipers rely on Taylor Cornelius to start the game. Tampa Bay showed signs of life in Week 3, and could give the Defenders another surprising surprise.