Within the celebration of Justin Bieber's 26th birthday with Hailey Bieber

Happy Birthday, Justin Bieber!

The pop star celebrated his 26th birthday one day early on Saturday, leap day, with his wife, model Hailey Bieberand dozens of his friends.

The two had dinner at the Italian restaurant Pecorino in Los Angeles before heading to their birthday party at the Delilah nightclub and restaurant.

Justin and Hailey, 23, came to the place walking hand in hand. Around 40 to 50 of his friends, including members of his church, employees of his fashion line Drew House and his personal trainers, attended the party, held in the main dining room, a source told E! News. DJ Tay James He played the singer's favorite songs at the party. Justin took the microphone and gave Hailey a serenade with his new song "Intentions,quot; while the two danced together.

The birthday boy posted on his Instagram page a picture of him and Hailey kissing as he grabs the microphone.

"You're my bubba birthday present," he wrote.

"Justin and Hailey were inseparable all night," the source told E! News. "He always surrounded her with his arm and they constantly danced with the music. They both drank several drinks throughout the night and seemed to have fun. No one ever sat down; it was constant dancing and chatting with friends."