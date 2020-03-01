Will Smith is nothing like him on the biopic set like Venus's father and Serena Williams!

As you know, Will Smith is currently filming for a new movie titled "King Richard,quot; in which he plays the legendary tennis players Venus and Serena Williams' father. That said, the actor was photographed on set with his daughters on screen and it is safe to say that he looked very different.

Will was almost unrecognizable in the role he has transformed or in the biographical film.

The film will deal with the sister tennis champions and their father, who is also the man who trained them from the beginning.

The young Williams sisters are played by Saniyya Sidney, 13, who plays Venus and Demi Singleton, 12, who is Serena on the screen.

That said, Will Smith and the young actresses were caught on camera on a tennis court in Los Angeles.

The renowned actor wore a pink polo shirt, red shorts and high stockings, the typical tennis team for that moment.

In addition, he also wore a beard of salt and pepper, which is probably the main thing that made him unrecognizable

There is no doubt that it seemed that it belonged to the 90s when the story of the film is also set.

In some photos, Will looks very serious and severe while facing a cart of tennis balls, being faithful to Serena's father and real-life Venus, who is known to have pushed them into being in the best mental and physical condition while training to become the best in the field

In addition, Will was also captured by the camera alongside Jon Bernthal, the star of The Walking Dead, as the latter portrays the sisters coach Rick Macci.

He wore a multicolored polo shirt, shorts and mustache, and while filming a scene together, the two male actors laughed.



