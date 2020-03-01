Why might coronavirus really be great news for Netflix?

There is no doubt that the spread of the coronavirus is hurting the world economy. Whether the manufacturing of goods in China, tourism in Italy or trade fairs are a critical part of product marketing, everyone is affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The massive sale of Wall Street this week is proof of this, as investors are in panic.

But the coronavirus is not bad news for everyone, and analysts have already identified the businesses that could thrive during a prolonged flu season: it is video streaming, the type of entertainment available to anyone, anywhere, with Netflix As one of the companies that is expected to remain profitable during the outbreak.

Netflix shares rose 0.8% this week, which is not much, but it is much better than almost everyone else. That is a sign that investors believe that any Internet company that can provide home entertainment will work well during the outbreak, especially with quarantined people worldwide.

In addition to Netflix, the list includes Facebook, Amazon, Peleton and even Slack, Variety reports.

"We are trying to identify which products / services / companies could potentially benefit in a world of quarantined individuals," MKM Partners analyst JC O'Hara said in a note Thursday. CNBC. "What would people do if they got stuck all day?"

"If the contagion became widespread internationally but did not panic, more people are likely to look for home entertainment options, such as companies like Comcast and AT,amp;T, and broadcast TV shows and movies from Netflix, Disney Plus, Peacock Comcast, HBO Max from AT,amp;T, and others, "Moody's analysts said in a research note.

The latest figures indicate that more than 83,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with a death toll close to 3,000. As seen in the screenshot above, about 36,000 patients have recovered.

There is no doubt that if you have to stay at home all day, you could also enjoy your favorite shows and entertain yourself with online services. Not to mention that Internet services will help you keep up with the news and communicate with family, friends and authorities. A couple of weeks ago, the Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers trapped on a cruise ship where about 200 infections were confirmed. The administration wanted these people to ask for help at any time through a preloaded application, not to stream Netflix. But the iPhone will stream programs from any service as long as there is a good Internet connection available.

But what happens when too many people have to stay at home and can't go to work for Internet companies that keep everyone else entertained? Hopefully we never have to find out.

Image source: Sascha Steinbach / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock