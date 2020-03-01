Why is the investment of value not working?

The formula to make money in the stock market is quite simple: buy low, sell high. Traditionally, the way to buy cheap was to look for good deals, companies that were "on sale,quot; or the proverbial diamond in the rough. This style of investment is called value investment, and it intuitively makes sense. For example, if you love hamburgers and are for sale, you would buy more. Just apply this theory to the purchase of shares; Wait until you find the ones on sale and buy them.

Warrant Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is probably the most famous value investor, and has been doing so for almost 65 years. But investing in companies that look like a deal or are cheap has not worked well lately. In fact, Warren Buffett has now had a lower performance in the stock market for the decade ending in 2019.

There are many other value investors out there that are experiencing similar challenges. The performance gap has widened recently, with a lagged value of the S,amp;P 500 stock index by more than 3% per year over the past five years at the end of 2019.

What is the problem with the investment of value?

First, buying stocks is not like buying hamburgers. If you go to the store and the hamburgers are for sale, they look like hamburgers from the street store that are not for sale. That means you can easily see that you are getting the same quality or value for a lower price. But if the shares were like hamburgers, the one with the full price will look like a normal hamburger, and the one on sale will look like someone who has just backed it up with a shopping cart. Simply put, that is the problem with the investment of value.

Markets are too efficient, and information moves so fast that it is difficult to find a good company that is for sale. If a company is for sale today, it usually has problems, like that crushed hamburger. Buying a company that has problems, even if it is cheap, carries other risks. The risk that you cannot grow, you have too much debt, you are losing customers and the list continues. Therefore, many companies of value or "cheap,quot; are not doing well, so people who invest in them are not experiencing returns as good as companies that have no problems.

Here is another way of thinking about market efficiency and why it is difficult to find a good company at a cheap price. Suppose you want to buy a new house in the Denver area. Do you think you are likely to do a search on the Internet and find an excellent home that sells for 30% less than all the other excellent homes in your area? No. Why is that? Because everyone already knows what a good home is worth. How do they all know this? Well, just check Zillow or any other online site that adds massive amounts of data on home sales, square meters, school districts and comparable sales in the same neighborhood.

This is the same with stocks. In today's connected world of big data, there are services that add huge amounts of information about each publicly traded stock, so investors can quickly estimate what they are worth. The fundamental data on sales, profits, dividends and earnings are loaded into the systems almost instantly, and the systems yield an estimated value, as seen with the estimates of the value of the home. Now, they are estimates, but they are quite good and improve all the time.

The days of thoroughly examining volumes of dark financial research on companies that no one had heard of and finding a diamond in the rough no longer exist. That is the main reason why the investment of value does not work so well. If you insist on buying only things that seem cheap, then you are probably buying a company with some problems, and then you are confident that the company will fix your problems so that the stock price increases. But it is not so easy for companies to solve the problems, and you can end up buying a pig in a push.

Now, does this mean that the investment of value is dead? Certainly not. But in today's markets, it is difficult to create a diversified portfolio of value companies, which means large companies at cheap prices that the rest of the market has not yet discovered. Certainly, there are some, but finding 40 or 50 to create a diversified value portfolio is difficult.

Let's go back to our real estate example again. When is the next time you think you'll find a housing agreement in Denver? You will probably have to wait for a recession. That way, you can find sellers who are in trouble and must sell. And with a recession, there are also fewer buyers. The combination of pressured sellers and fewer buyers is when you are likely to find an agreement. I hope this is similar in the stock market. The next time we have the opportunity to buy large companies on sale will be when things get ugly in the economy.

If you can be patient and keep some money for the next recession when it is easier to find offers in the stock market, then, of course, do it. But until then, you will probably have to pay the full price if you want to see a performance that is competitive with the stock market in general.

Charlie Farrell is CEO of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC. This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, and any investment involves the permanent risk of loss. Consult your individual financial advisor for specific guidance for your circumstances. Value returns are represented by the Russell 1000 value index as of December 31, 2019. Data on the S,amp;P 500 and Berkshire Hathaway stock index were obtained from Factset and are considered reliable.