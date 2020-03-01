Why do American women run faster than ever? We ask you, hundreds of them. – Up News Info

More than 450 women ran in the marathon of the US Olympic Games. UU. In Atlanta on Saturday. That is a large amount, which reflects changes in the rules, innovative footwear technology and a radical change in the career of women.

%MINIFYHTMLb27a65a1ddd8b0c48390e63deb7cb01a11% %MINIFYHTMLb27a65a1ddd8b0c48390e63deb7cb01a12%

Amateur women run faster than ever and, through online community networks, show others how to do it.

To qualify to compete on Saturday, a woman had to complete a marathon in 2 hours and 45 minutes or faster at some point in the last three years, approximately 6 minutes and 17 seconds per mile.

Women represent a variety of backgrounds, and many have struggled to obtain results they once considered unattainable. We know this because we talk to them, hundreds of them.

Through social networks, broker clubs, online message boards and brokers' personal networks, The New York Times reached about two-thirds of the classifieds.

Along with the few dozen professional runners expected to compete for a place in the Olympic team at the top of the top three, there are hundreds of amateur runners from across the country.

They are accountants and anesthesiologists, mothers and coaches, teachers and television producers. Some participate in their first Olympic events, and some in their fifth. Some are still in college. Some are between 40 and 50 years old. At least one is still in high school. Many push each other along with the cries of "I did this, so you can too."

Starla Garcia, a 30-year-old registered dietitian in Houston, achieved her best personal brand at the California International Marathon in Sacramento in 2018, finishing at 2:53, more than 20 minutes faster than her previous time. He supposed it was the fastest he could go. Then he heard another broker, Carly Gill, who ran 2:42 in Berlin in September, on the "Ali on the Run,quot; podcast, and thought, "Why am I selling myself short? Why can't I believe so much in me too? "

It took three marathons, and countless miles, to qualify. He first ran Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, in June 2019, and finished two minutes from the qualification standard. He then entered the California International Marathon in December, but it didn't end. At the Houston Marathon last month, his last chance to qualify ran a 2:43:55 to get to Atlanta.

"What other times in my life will I have a pack of women around me who pursue the same goal?" she said, looking towards the trials.

Other qualifiers described their own paths at a qualification time.

Rena Elmer, a mother who stays at home and has nine children from 14 months to 12 years, was once highlighted in the obstacle course. She switched to the marathon because it was very difficult to find time on the track after she and her family moved to the suburbs of Dallas. Now she trains alone, mainly on a treadmill at a nearby YMCA, while her children are in school.

Courtney Olsen of Bellingham, Washington, chairs a local runner's club, using applications such as Strava, Instagram and Facebook to keep her team connected and share workouts and training plans. The distance race has helped her overcome depression, she said.

Cailtin Kowalke of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, hung up his running shoes after the 2016 Olympic tests. That didn't last long. He decided to try to qualify for the 2020 Tests, and ran a marathon of 2:43 in 2018. He will run in Atlanta six months after giving birth to his daughter.

They will compete with a Minnesota high school student; a first lieutenant in the Colorado Springs Air Force, Colorado; a university student in Raleigh, North Carolina, who qualified on her first attempt; and a 48-year-old teacher from northern Virginia.

All of them are part of a boom in the women's distance race that is different from the career booms of the past. The total number of participants is not necessarily growing, as it did in the 1970s and 1980s and early 2000s, but faster women are getting faster and faster.

"If they can do it,quot;

Decades ago, running was the last individual search, an activity immortalized in the 1959 story "The loneliness of the long distance corridor." No longer.

Each runner we talked to pointed out some form of the saying "you can't be what you can't see." About two-thirds of the women said they used social media applications like Instagram to connect and follow other brokers.

Keri McEntee, an occupational therapist in Fairbanks, Alaska, trains on an indoor court in a hockey stadium when it is too cold to train outside. However, when you look at other online brokers, "this causes:" Wow, if they can do it, I can do it, "he said.

Obsie Birru of Phoenix, a marathon runner at 2:30 who works as an academic advisor, said she turned to social media to find a community, since she does much of her training alone in the midday heat of Arizona. "Instagram is where we share our struggles and successes," he said. “Oh, that was hard training; That was a great day, you see the crux of the matter. ”

They collect training tips and career paths, and follow the mileage of their peers and the performance of the race. They become partners in real life and encourage others from afar.

James McKirdy of McKirdy Trained, a training service based in Flagstaff, Arizona, worked with 14 athletes who qualified for the Olympic Tests; 10 of them are women. He credits the strong increase of fast women to online training services and the interconnectivity provided by Strava and Instagram.

"Our business would not really exist without the online applications that are available at the moment," he said. "10 years ago we didn't have the access we have now."

He also cited the Shalane Flanagan effect, noting how women, in particular, are elevating each other to new levels of sub-elite that cross communities that are both online and in real life.

"People are pressing each other to fight for bigger goals," said Meghan Bishop, an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon in New York. Marathoner 2:42 always has a bag of clothes to run with her so she can train whenever possible. "Other athletes see themselves succeed and qualify," he said. "If it's something you want enough, you're going to make time for it."

Stay competitive, longer

Approximately one in five of the qualifiers we reach are over 35 years old, and approximately 1 in 13 are 40 years of age or older. His careers as requested college athletes could have ended years ago, but his competitive fire continued to burn.

Ruth Morrey, a 44-year-old psychologist in Rochester, Minnesota, was a Division I soccer player; Later, she qualified and participated in the Olympic events in 2000, then became a professional triathlete.

He had three children, earned a doctorate in psychology and retired as a professional triathlete in 2018. It was not long before he thought of another athletic goal. "More women are allowing themselves to have their own goals outside their own families or careers," he said. "It's such a joyful experience."

Morrey had not run a marathon that was not part of a triathlon in more than 20 years, but he had run 26.2 miles in less than three hours at the end of the Ironman triathlons. "I think if we get rid of 100 miles of cycling and swimming, I think I could do it," he recalled thinking. She qualified, with a 2:43:41. "I love that I had the opportunity to see what a 44-year-old can do."

Approximately one in four of the runners we arrive to have children. Many describe a relationship and inspiration found among other mothers who line up in Atlanta.

"There are so many women who would love to be in my shoes, and I want to compete for them and the other mothers," Kowalke said. She will line up in Atlanta for the first time as a new mother. "I would say that we are all competing against each other, but on the other hand, we are all competing with each other as women, and I think that is really special."

Shoes and standards

Two recent structural changes throughout the sport have also played a role in the record size of the field this year.

The first is that USA Track and Field relaxed the qualification standard for the 2020 Olympics, at 2:45 from 2:43 to encourage participation. (World Athletics had relaxed its qualification standard for 2016 for the same reason).

About 80% of the runners who qualified for the Atlanta Tests did so with a time between 2:37 and 2:45, known as the "B,quot; rating standard. It is possible that women have been motivated again to try the qualification standard, believing that it is now within reach.

Many expect the standard to be reduced once again for the 2024 Olympics events. The number of women who have run below 2:37 has also increased considerably in recent years.

The second structural change has occurred in the shoes. Advances in footwear technology, in particular, in a Nike shoe line called Vaporfly 4% and Vaporfly Next%, have become an explosive issue among runners, as professional and amateur runners debate whether shoes save so much energy that add up to an unfair advantage.

These shoes are ubiquitous on the starting lines of the main races, and are likely to be worn by a large part of the field in Atlanta.

(A Times analysis of the race data of more than 1 million marathon and half marathon results found that the shoes provided a significant advantage, probably worth at least a minute or two for most runners at that speed) .

Generational change

Garcia described this field in generational terms, calling on the ability of women to train and spend time on such goals as a luxury. "Honestly, I think this is one of the first generations because it has been given such opportunities," Garcia said. "I think it has only followed a whole social and cultural change in the United States,quot;

The women's boomlet comes at a time of change and tumult in women's athletics. After the US women's soccer team UU. He won the World Cup last year, thousands of people in the stadium celebrated singing "Equal pay," a reference to a lawsuit that is still in court. The WNBA and its players union agreed to a collective bargaining agreement that would almost double the maximum salary and grant a paid maternity leave.

It is increasingly normal to see female athletes at higher levels train during pregnancy and return to the playing field shortly after giving birth. It was only last year that Nike announced a new maternity policy for all sponsored athletes after the publication of a series of videos and articles by the New York Times opinion section.

"It is the power of community persistence," Garcia continued. "How amazing is it that they almost gave us our own day to run around the city of Atlanta in sports bras, buns and shorts to show how strong a community of women can be?"

About the runners

Here is aggregated information about the brokers who completed our survey.

Nearly half of the respondents reported having a family income of more than $ 100,000 per year, and approximately one in four reported income of $ 150,000 or more.

Marathon training takes time: there is no way to avoid the amount of hours needed for long races, threshold races, speed training, cross training and recovery. Women with higher-paid and salaried jobs are also more likely than those with low incomes to have flexibility in their work hours, so they can work more easily around their training schedule.

The most obvious for anyone who sees the race: more than 90% of the runners are white. As Runner’s World described it in 2011, the lack of African-American participation in the distance race is the result of few role models, as well as "entrenched stereotypes (of black and white runners), institutional complacency and cultural resistance." Since then, the sport has become somewhat more diverse at the recreational level, with the growth of teams such as Black Girls Run and Black Men Run. But the elite camp in the United States remains overwhelmingly white.

Most runners who qualified for the Tests ran about 75 miles per week.