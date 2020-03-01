Which March movie of Blockbuster excites you the most?

Take popcorn because it's a good time to watch a movie!

After a whirlwind of an awards season that honored some of our favorite movies, like Parasite Y Jojo Rabbit, we look back to the future of what the films will define 2020.

March has a great list of movies, from heavy and emotional stories to popcorn movies that allow us to relax and relax.

Horror fans will rush to the theater when A quiet place: part II debuts, with the plot picking up since the last time we saw Emily BluntThe character fights the sound hunter monsters.

Speaking of hunting, the highly commented film The hunt (which was previously canceled after the mass shootings) is back, and we are interested in seeing the image for ourselves after all the previous controversy.

There's also Bloodshot, the highly anticipated adaptation of popular comics, so really if you are a person looking for action and adventure, you have many options.