Which March movie of Blockbuster excites you the most?

After a whirlwind of an awards season that honored some of our favorite movies, like Parasite Y Jojo Rabbit, we look back to the future of what the films will define 2020.
March has a great list of movies, from heavy and emotional stories to popcorn movies that allow us to relax and relax.
Horror fans will rush to the theater when A quiet place: part II debuts, with the plot picking up since the last time we saw Emily BluntThe character fights the sound hunter monsters.
Speaking of hunting, the highly commented film The hunt (which was previously canceled after the mass shootings) is back, and we are interested in seeing the image for ourselves after all the previous controversy.
There's also Bloodshot, the highly anticipated adaptation of popular comics, so really if you are a person looking for action and adventure, you have many options.
There are also action and adventure stories for a more familiar audience, such as Disney's live action Mulan and the magic tale of Pixar Ahead.
Also, you have family comedy My spy that throws Dave Bautisa when a spy became reluctant babysitter.
Y, Ben Affleckreturn to the theatrical silver screen with The way back, a movie whose plot comes close to home for the actor who recently spoke with The New York Times in his own battles with sobriety.
While promoting the film, the actor talked about his similarities with his character and said: "People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time they try to make it disappear."
"You are trying to feel better eating or drinking, having sex, playing or shopping or whatever," he continued. "But that ends up making your life worse."
Check out all the blockbusters that will be released this month and sound with what you are most excited to see!
Disney Pixar
Ahead
6th of March
With the help of a little magic, two elves have a day to spend with their late father. However, only his lower half returns, so they set out to discover how to fix things before losing their window to connect with it.
The stars of the movie Chris Pratt Tom holland, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more expressing the magical creatures that populate this Pixar original.
Warner Bros. Images
The way back
6th of March
When his alma mater needs a basketball coach, former athlete Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) is recruited to intervene and change the equipment that fails.
Meanwhile, Jack must face his own demons, addictions and mistakes to move on.
Michael Gibson / STX
My spy
6th of March
After being caught by an early 9-year-old boy while in a sting, the CIA agent JJ (Dave Baptist) Hilariously he takes her under his protection as a friend and mentor.
Columbia Images
Blooshot
March 13
While on vacation, Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is killed and then returned by scientists like Bloodshot. Now infused with nanotechnology that gives him super strength and healing abilities, he intends to avenge his wife's murder.
However, the question of who is really in control begins to develop and who or what they can trust Bloodshot becomes increasingly dangerous to solve.
Blumhouse Productions / Universal Pictures
The hunt
March 13
The controversial film, which was canceled in the wake of mass shootings last August, officially returns in March and presents a Purge-this plot where, apparently, conservative Americans have been kidnapped by the sport by rich liberals.
Pictures of Liam Daniel / Aviron
The reporter
March 13
Protagonist Joel Kinnaman, Lucio Rosamund, Common Y Ana de ArmasThis crime thriller focuses on the FBI undercover agent Pete Koslow, who is purposely imprisoned to try to expose the Polish Mafia drug empire.
However, as the NYPD and the FBI get involved in a scandal, Pete goes from being an asset to a liability for the bureau and must find a way to protect his family before his coverage is ruined.
Paramount pictures
A quiet place: part II
March 20
After the revealing thriller of 2018 A peaceful place, the sequel picks up (spoiler) after Emily BluntThe character and his children have discovered a way to kill the sound-hunting monsters that invaded Earth.
However, as they venture into the world to find survivors, they learn that some of the most frightening threats are other people.
Walt Disney Studios
Mulan
March 27th
Disney's live-action version of the 1998 classic follows Hua Mulan while disguising himself to intervene for his sick father after the Chinese Imperial Army requires that a member of each family fight against the Hun invaders.
