What channel is NASCAR on today? Start time, TV schedule for Auto Club 400

What channel is NASCAR's career on today? What time does the NASCAR race begin? These are the questions that torment racing fans every Sunday, when each NASCAR Cup race will be on FOX or FS1 during the first half of the 2020 season with different start times.

%MINIFYHTML67545626f570490044b51581e54decc911% %MINIFYHTML67545626f570490044b51581e54decc912%

As for the Auto Club 400 on Sunday at Auto Club Speedway, formerly known as California Speedway, the television channel that will broadcast the race is Fox. The start time of the Auto Club 400 is at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the start time of the pre-race program at Fox is at 2:30 p.m. ET. The green flag schedule is scheduled for 3:46 p.m. ET.

MORE: how the Fox two-man Cup broadcast works

3:30 p.m. The ET start time for Sunday's Auto Club 400 is the second of three consecutive start times, as the NASCAR Cup Series completes its west coast swing early in the season. Last week’s race at Las Veags also started at 3:30 p.m. ET, like the March 8 race at Phoenix Raceway. As for the television channel, the NASCAR Cup returns to Fox for the third consecutive week. As part of Fox's television deal with NASCAR for the 2019 season, Fox is scheduled to show nine Cup races this year, and FS1 is scheduled to show eight, including the All-Star Race in May.

Sunday's 400 Auto Club, which will consist of three stages (60 laps, 60 laps, 80 laps), is the third race on the NASCAR Cup calendar. Auto Club Speedway is an irregular two-mile oval that features a 14-degree tilt in curves, an 11-degree tilt in the 3,100-foot line and a three-degree tilt in the 2,500-foot line. Located in Fontana, California, Auto Club Speedway has hosted the Cup's races since 1997.

Below is all the information you need on how to watch Sunday & # 39; s Auto Club 400.

What channel is NASCAR on today? Time, TV for Auto Club 400

Career : Auto Club 400 in Auto Club Speedway

: Auto Club 400 in Auto Club Speedway Date : Sunday March 1

: Sunday March 1 Start time : 3:30 pm. ET

: 3:30 pm. ET Green Flag Time : 3:46 p.m. ET

: 3:46 p.m. ET television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: MRN, SiriusXM Radio NASCAR

The Auto Club 400 will be the third race of the season to be shown on Fox, which will also be the television channel for the next three races on the NASCAR Cup calendar. NBC and NBCSN will take over as the NASCAR Cup broadcast chains during the second half of the season, starting at Chicagoland Speedway on June 21.

Below are the 40 major television markets in the United States and Fox's local subsidiary for each.

Market Fox affiliate (digital / virtual channel) NY WNYW (5) the Angels KTTV (11) Chicago WFLD (32) Philadelphia WTXF-TV (29) Dallas-Ft. Value KDFW (4) San Francisco / Bahia Area KTVU (2) Washington DC WTTG (5) Houston KRIV (26) Boston WFXT (25) Atlanta WAGA-TV (5) Phoenix KSAZ-TV 10 Tampa / St. Petersburg WTVT (13) Seattle KCPQ (13) Detroit WJBK (2) Minneapolis-St. Pablo KMSP-TV (9) Miami WSVN (7) Denver KDVR (31) Orlando WOFL (35) Cleveland WJW-TV (8) Sacrament (KTXL 40) Charlotte WJZY (46) Portland KPTV (12) St. Louis KTVI (2) Pittsburgh WPGH-TV (53) Baltimore WBFF (45) Raleigh-Durham WRAZ (50) Nashville WZTV (17) San Diego KSWB-TV (69) Salt lake city KSTU (13) San Antonio KABB (29) Kansas City WDAF-TV (4) Colon WTTE (28) Milwaukee WITI (6) Cincinnati WXIX-TV (19) Las Vegas KVVU-TV (5) Jacksonville WFOX-TV (30) Oklahoma City KOKH-TV (25) New Orleans WVUE-DT (8) Memphis WHBQ-TV (13) Buffalo WUTV (29)

Anyone with a cable or satellite subscription can stream the Sunday & # 39; s Auto Club 400 live through Fox Sports Go. This should be the preferred route for a viewer who has such a subscription but cannot be in front of his television.

For those who do not have a cable or satellite subscription, there are five OTT TV broadcast options offered by Fox: Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV, fuboTV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the five, Hulu, YouTubeTV and fuboTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

MORE: full calendar of the NASCAR Cup 2020 Series

Among the favorites to win the Sunday Cup race at Auto Club is Kyle Busch despite the fact that No. 18 driver Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (and the defending champion of the series) is ranked 27th in points . Busch won the Auto Club 400 last year, marking his third track victory in the last eight years. An absurd 70 percent of the laps of his career led have arrived in Auto Club (564 of 807).

Other favorites for Sunday's race include the point leader of the Ryan Blaney Cup Series, who has three results in the top 10 in his last four starts at Auto Club, and Jimmie Johnson, the best qualified driver in Auto Club (114.0). Kevin Harvick has also been strong on the track throughout his career.