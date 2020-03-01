What channel is Houston Roughnecks vs. today? Dallas Renegades? Time, TV schedule for the game XFL Week 4

Everything is bigger in Texas, so it makes sense that the biggest confrontation of the XFL season to date takes place between a couple of teams based in Texas. The Houston Roughnecks (3-0) are the last unbeaten team remaining and will travel to face the pre-season favorite Dallas Renegades (2-1) on Sunday.

The Roughnecks are led by the fugitive candidate MVP, P.J. Walker, who leads the league in aerial yards (748) and touchdowns (10) and only has one interception in three games. Walker is not only the most prolific XFL pin, but he has also demonstrated the ability to use his legs, as he did in this 8-yard TD scamper.

However, Walker is not the only star in the Houston offensive. Cam Phillips currently leads the XFL with 324 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, forming a combo of passes and catches like no other in the league. The dynamic duo connected eight different times for 194 yards and three touchdowns, including the game's winning score, in last week's 34-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers. Phillips' performance earned him his second consecutive XFL Star of the Week award.

However, do not rule out Forsaken. They may have had a difficult start in the first week, but that was without the quarterback Landry Jones, who has been solid since his return. He completed 28 of 40 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in his first opening, a 25-18 victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats in Week 2, and continued with 30 of 41 for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-12 victory over the Seattle Dragons last week.

Jones has received a lot of help from tight end Donald Parham, who has 14 catches for 217 yards (third in XFL) and three touchdowns (tied for second). Parham will receive much more attention from NFL scouts if he continues to show this kind of speed.

Here is a guide to everything you need to know about watching the Houston Roughnecks vs. game. Dallas Renegades, including start time, TV channel and a full XFL calendar for Week 4.

What channel is Roughnecks vs. today? Renegades?

Sunday's XFL game between Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades will air nationwide on Fox Sports 1. XFL games can also be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.

What time is the game Roughnecks vs. Battlehawks XFL?

Date: Sunday March 1

Sunday March 1 Weather: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington, Arlington, Texas

The XFL Week 4 game between Houston Roughnecks and Dalas Renegades is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 1. The Forsaken play their games at home at Globe Life Park, which was home to the MLB Texas Rangers from 1994 to 2019 and can accommodate more than 49,000 people.

XFL Probabilities Week 4

Propagation: Rough Necks -1 (-110), Forsaken +1 (-110)

Rough Necks -1 (-110), Forsaken +1 (-110) Over Under: 50.5 (-113, -107)

The Roughnecks lead the XFL in scored touchdowns (13) but have also given up more touchdowns than anyone (nine), which makes each possession crucial for both teams. Jones has been prone to rotation with a couple of interceptions in each of his first two games, which could once again chase the renegades in a high-scoring issue. But the Dallas defense has allowed the second number of touchdowns in the league (six) so far, and the Forsaken also have a strong ground attack led by Cameron Artis-Payne (second in XFL with 185 yards on the ground) in the that Jones can lean on.

XFL Calendar Week 4

Saturday, February 29

Game Time TV Los Angeles Wildcats in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks 5 pm. ET FOX

Sunday March 1