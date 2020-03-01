Watch the woman try to pet Elk in Breckenridge – The Know

Vide, which was captured on video.

"Everyone was yelling at him to get out of there," said Anna Stonehouse, an Aspen photographer who was visiting Breckenridge and recorded the woman's actions on Thursday.

In the 20-second video, a lonely moose is seen on a snowy sidewalk in Breckenridge when a woman walks behind him and touches him. As the spectators shout at the woman who moves away from the animal, she continues to approach.

The animal then kicked the woman with its front legs and the woman withdrew.

"He hit her in the butt and blew my mind," Stonehouse said. "Like who does that?"

Colorado wildlife officials constantly warn not to approach, feed or touch wild animals that sometimes roam the cities and towns of the state, urging people to give animals ample space to observe them from distance.

The woman who approached the elk looked like she could have been affected in some way, perhaps by drugs or alcohol, Stonehouse said, adding that she was glad that the woman was not injured.

"I'm glad I didn't leave her unconscious," he said. "I thought I was going to witness someone dying in front of me."