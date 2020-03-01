Warriors Snap 8-game losing streak, Beat Suns 115-99 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1635ddd88a78b74824cf594e340a020211% %MINIFYHTML1635ddd88a78b74824cf594e340a020212%

PHOENIX (AP) – Eric Paschall scored 25 points, Damion Lee added 20 and the Golden State Warriors broke a streak of eight straight losses with a 115-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Golden State lost most of the game, but had a 16-0 record at the end of the third quarter and had a 92-81 lead in the last quarter. Seven warriors had at least 10 points, including Andrew Wiggins, who added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Mychal Mulder, who was playing alone in his second NBA game, had 14 points and caught six rebounds. Former Suns player Dragan Bender had 13 points and eight rebounds.

It was the second loss that scratched the Suns head in two days. Phoenix is ​​still in search of the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference, but has fallen consecutive games to the humble Detroit and Golden State.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 21 points. Deandre Ayton had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Booker made a 33-foot triple just before the bell to give the Suns a 65-61 lead at halftime.

Wounded warriors

The battered Warriors have fought injuries throughout the season and were even shorter than usual against the Suns.

Coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Draymond Green would not play due to pain in his left knee, which meant that the Warriors had only eight players available.

The Warriors also discovered that they will be without the twice MVP guard Stephen Curry for at least a little longer. He hoped to play on Sunday, but instead he will practice with the Warriors of Santa Cruz of the G-League on Monday. The team said Curry is still expected to play in March.

Curry has played only four games this season after breaking his left hand in a game on October 30.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State had two starters in its lineup, striker Mark Chriss and Bender, who were recruited by the Suns in 2016. Both were disappointments in the desert. Bender was selected fourth overall but lasted only three seasons with the organization. Chriss was recruited in 8th place and stayed with the Suns for two years. Both played well against the Suns on Saturday. Chriss had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Suns: Phoenix scored 41 points in the first quarter, but then had only 40 points in the second and third quarters combined. … Mikal Bridges scored 15 points in five triples.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Warriors: Receive Washington on Sunday night.

Suns: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.