Warriors Lose To Wizards, 123-110; Curry is still preparing for the return – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Bradley Beal had 34 points, eight assists and five best steals of the season, and the Washington Wizards won on the Golden State Warriors court for the first time in six years with a 123-110 victory on Sunday. night .

Beal has scored at least 25 points in a franchise record of 18 consecutive games. He scored 20 in the initial 8:51 of the game and had 27 for halftime, scoring six of his seven triples in the first half, while shooting 10 to 24 in total.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Mark Chriss added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Paschall, Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder each scored 17 points from the bench in the ninth consecutive Golden State defeat at the new Chase Center.

Beal, who comes from a 42-point performance in a 10-point loss in Utah on Friday night, has scored 214 points for an average of 42.8 in the last five games for the Wizards, who had lost four of five. Davis Bertans added 29 points from the bank with eight triples.

The Warriors had their streak of six straight wins against Washington and five straight at home.

They were still without Stephen Curry, who hoped to return for Sunday's game because of a broken left hand that injured Phoenix on October 30. He is scheduled to practice with the Warriors of Santa Cruz of the G-League on Monday before determining his next step. .

Golden State's new starter, Juan Toscano-Anderson, who was in the starting line-up for the first time on Saturday night's victory at Phoenix that ended with a streak of eight straight losses, had five assists. He wears shirt number 95, the largest number ever used by the franchise.

THE CURRY PREPARES

Curry went through an extensive session on the court before heading to Santa Cruz. On two occasions MVP missed its 56th consecutive game.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks enjoys watching the West Coast games when his team finishes in the East and misses Curry.

"I'm sure he was intimidated by the defense that our team has been playing this year." He didn't want to participate in anything, "Brooks joked before the game when asked about Curry's impending return." It would be exciting not only for his fan base, his coaches and his organization to have him out there. He's one of the best players in play, one of the best shooters to play and causes many problems to the opponents. He makes shots that are almost impossible to make and you must be with him every time he crosses half the court, which opens the floor for the others players can drive. Everyone in basketball has missed it. You could turn on the games at 10 o'clock at night and you get a lot of basketball and it's always been fun to watch it. "

HE SAID

After the Warriors returned to the victory column last Saturday, coach Steve Kerr had some fun a day later.

“Man, what a great day out. You look fantastic, ”he offered. "I don't know what has changed, I feel good today."

So how about playing consecutive nights?

"We're hot. That's the main thing," Kerr continued. "We are in a race, we just want to keep the race going."

EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN

The Warriors honored the pioneer women of the San Francisco Police Department and delivered t-shirts with the theme "She Believes,quot;, a play of the team's "We Believe,quot; 2007 playoffs, as part of Women's Empowerment Month.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington had not defeated the Warriors since a 112-108 victory on February 28, 2017, or in the Bay Area since January 28, 2014. … Washington shot 20 of 30 from deep and turned 24 of 27 free throws.

Warriors: G Ky Bowman lost a second straight game with a sprained right ankle after leaving with 1:11 remaining in a home loss to the Lakers on Thursday night. … The Warriors have not won at home since they beat Orlando 109-95 on January 18. They are 7-24 at home in general and 2-8 against the Eastern Conference.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Wizards: In Sacramento on Tuesday night looking to avoid being swept in the season series. The Kings won 113-106 in Washington on November 24, 2019.

Warriors: In Denver on Tuesday night for the second meeting of the season after losing 134-131 in OT at home to the Nuggets on January 16.

