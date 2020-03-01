Warm winter nixes German wine production

FRANKFURT – A warm winter means that, for the first time in years, the vineyards of Germany will not produce ice wine, a golden and expensive nectar made from grapes that have been allowed to freeze on the vine.

The German Wine Institute said Sunday that none of the country's wine regions saw the necessary low temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, or 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

A succession of warm winters has recently reduced the production of ice wine, said the institute, noting that in 2017 only seven producers managed to do it, and only five achieved it in 2013. The institute, the marketing arm of the wine industry, He didn't say how far the records went.

"If warm winters become more frequent in the coming years, ice wines from German regions will soon become an even more expensive rarity than they already are," said the spokesman for the Ernst Buescher wine institute

Freezing the grapes before they are crushed concentrates the sugar and leads to an intensely sweet golden wine that is often served with dessert. It has always been a niche product with around 0.1% of German production, and expensive due to low volumes.

Doing so is a complicated business that can improve the reputation of the winemaker. Workers must run to the vineyards to bring the grapes only a few hours in advance when the temperature drops, often at night or early in the morning. Since grapes must be pressed while they are still frozen, manufacturers work in unheated facilities. Vineyard owners also run the risk that grapes reserved for frozen wine rot on the vine before freezing arrives.

The Niagara Peninsula of Canada is one of several other places where ice wine is produced, thanks to its cold winters. It is also manufactured in northern Michigan and Ashtabula County, Ohio, near Lake Erie.

The main markets for German ice wine include Japan and China, as well as Scandinavia and the United States, the institute said.

