War stories: a Bosnian-American returns to the footsteps of his father | Bosnia

No matter how much my father tries to hide his accent, he still stumbles on the "th,quot; sound. "They,quot;, "they,quot; and "there,quot; become "dey,quot;, "dem,quot; and "dere,quot; when he speaks.

His mouth has memorized the rest of the English language. He has learned to weave local phrases and American jargon in his almost perfect English to disguise the remaining traces of his mother tongue.

As if to combat the natural and open sounds of the Slavic vowels he grew up speaking, my father pronounces his lyrics with an exaggerated nasal tone. That, combined with the ironic way of saying "Da Bears," tricks most people into thinking that he grew up in Chicago.



His impediment has turned him into a cartoon, the boy on the sign of the Chicago family man.

Except that my father is Sarajlija, someone born in Sarajevo, in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He spent 17 years of his life walking, talking and surviving like a Bosnian until the war forced him to flee.

In September 1995, he arrived in the United States with a refugee visa. By the year 2000, he would marry, have a child and become a citizen. My father escaped the war and dedicated the rest of his life to forget it.

The war is still alive

But the war does not end just because the weapons are lowered. The war continues, it is transmitted to future generations and spread throughout the world. Around 40,000 Bosnian refugees arrived in Chicago between 1992 and 1995, each with a history of war. Some of them had children, and they became the next chapter of a story that is still unfolding.

I had no choice but to be part of a war story. In the United States, my father married my mother, a Kosovo Albanian of American origin, now her ex-wife, in the same year that the Dayton Accords were signed, 1995.

Thanks to ethnic tensions, their marriage was, and remains, considered controversial.

Violence boiled in Kosovo in 1995; I would burst into a full-blown armed conflict in 1998, when my mother was pregnant with me. Wars would haunt us all even after the bombing of Serbia in 1999, which ended three days before my first birthday.

Sometimes, Balkan politics leaked into my parents' arguments, and marital affairs became another unwanted consequence of the war.

From the left, grandfather, grandmother and Tyra's father in his apartment in Sarajevo (Photo courtesy of Tyra Bosnic)

One less witness

For a long time, I refused to be part of any collective narrative. I was not religious, and I did not feel enough connection with my family's culture to identify with her. I thought it didn't matter, anyway. Not in the USA UU., Thousands of kilometers from the turmoil in the Balkans. In my native Chicago, I could live without having to recognize that part of me.

The more American my father became, the easier it was to forget that I was Bosnian. When he was little, he still had the sensitivity of the Old World, clearly Bosnian gestures and a strong accent. I was in elementary school when English began to dominate our conversations, both in public and at home.

The Bosnian language slowly faded from the two. When I was in college, I noticed that my father's accent had disappeared.

When I tried to conjure a sentence in Bosnian after years of neglecting it, I couldn't. Suddenly, years of words, stories and jokes with which I had grown disappeared, dragged into the inner corners of my mind where memories are going to die.

I had hung up my war-torn background to be an assimilated American. He was a witness less if we were going to disappear. I had become better at killing my culture than any war criminal, simply by not worrying about it.

A Bosnian in America

That was when the panic began. I became obsessed with war. I continued to ramble about the Balkan conflict and my identity in front of my friends. It was an attempt to make someone else worry because I didn't trust myself to be responsible for our brand in history.

But the message did not arrive as I wanted. It is difficult to get people to worry about a war that ended decades ago, in a distant place, that began due to intricate notions of identity that do not translate into American terms. War cannot live where most people have no interests.

I was 18 when my obsession took hold for the first time. The same age my father was when he settled in the United States. For the first time, I asked him directly about it.

We were in the kitchen of the suburban house that I now share with my stepmother. My half brothers, the product of my father's marriage to a Michigander raised by Catholics whose family came to the Mayflower, do not know Bosnian. Thirteen years younger than me, they are ready to grow as American as apple pie, with no memories of telling our father nonsense in a foreign language just because they can do it.

My father did not hesitate. "We would have been seen as criminals if we had stayed," he said.

Tyra's father's first apartment in Chicago, taken a few months after his resettlement (Photo courtesy of Tyra Bosnic)

I tried to follow his disjointed stories about committing minor crimes in a war zone or making a pact to leave the country with his best friend. He tripped from one anecdote to another, all vaguely related to the war.

It was more than he had told me about his life at that time, but pieces were still missing.

I realized that my father wanted to give me answers, but something prevented him from delving directly into the truth. It seemed that the only way he could think of war was in short bursts that appeared fast enough to suppress any emotion they might cause.

I watched as the façade slowly moved around it so that I could finally see through the stoic and self-made man, who had juggled several warehouse jobs to keep up with the American Dream, rising in position despite barely Have a high school education. to the traumatized refugee underneath.

It was then that I knew that I had to go back to Sarajevo to try to assemble the pieces myself. I would have to track my father's steps through the city with any clues I could gather about his life.

The past that united us

In Sarajevo, my relatives were ready to give me more, to give me their war stories. My cousin took me to a shopping center, whose basement had served as a classroom during the siege. While having a Turkish coffee, my grandmother told me about dodging grenades on the way to work. My grandfather rested in his chair while he showed me the scar on his arm from a piece of shrapnel. It was the same explosive that had killed one of my father's friends.

It happened in front of the apartment building where my grandparents still live. My grandfather heard the sound of the bombings when my 16-year-old father and his friend, Haris, took turns riding a bicycle in the street below.

War stories arose from them … Here were my comrades in suffering. But the Bosnians with whom I believed I had a shared history, including my family, did not see me as part of their war history.

My grandfather ran out of the building to tell my father to come in, and Haris turned to run away. Haris only advanced about 10 meters before the projectiles hit.

It happened so fast that my grandfather and father were not yet inside. Three or four people died along with Haris in front of their building that day, my grandparents told me.

The war stories arose from them. It would start with one, and soon they would be caught in a time loop, reliving the worst years of their lives. As much as my stomach churned, hearing my family's memories of the siege satisfied a desire that had been eating me. This was the source of the pain that had been resonating within me since I realized that I had renounced Bosnia. My anguish in the United States was not at all. Here were my comrades in suffering.

But the Bosnians with whom I believed I had a shared history, including my family, did not see me as part of their war history. After my relatives told me their anecdotes of the siege, they would abruptly cut off the connection with which we shared: "You couldn't understand how bad it was." For them, it was not Bosnian. I was an American with a Bosnian father.

My family told me their stories because they wanted to educate me. In his eyes, I was wrapped in American ignorance, my birthplace denied the past that united us.

Tunnel of hope

That's why my grandmother took me to Butmir, a nearby suburb of Sarajevo and the site of the Tunnel of Hope.

The tunnel was used to bring help to the city during the siege and as a means of escape. Hundreds of thousands of Sarajevans fled through this tunnel, including my father.

Death was omnipresent in Bosnia in the 1990s, but I forgave my father every time they saw each other.

In February 1995, when I was 17, my father got into a truck that delivered furniture to Croatia with a driver named Zenga after crossing the tunnel to Dobrinja. The truck sped up the narrow roads of Igman Mountain while my father watched the tires wobble from the edge of the cliffs from the passenger window.

The Serbian forces were stationed at the opposite peaks, ready to shoot at passing vehicles. While driving dangerously close to Serbian territory, Zenga honked the truck's horn and shouted curses at the soldiers. My father told me he was sure he was going to die before he reached the border, but he was lucky. Death was omnipresent in Bosnia in the 1990s, but I forgave my father every time they saw each other.

Zenga took him to the Croatian border, unharmed. My father hid in a closet in the back of the furniture van while the border police searched the truck. He heard the officers' strong footsteps as they investigated the trailer and slowly approached the closet. Then the steps faded. Zenga left, and my father would begin the slow march towards normalcy in a new country, beginning with his request for refugee status.

Tyra's grandmother walking on a Sarajevo rose – mortar scars filled with red resin – in the courtyard outside the Tunnel of Hope (Photo courtesy of Tyra Bosnic)

He had to hide his Bosnian identity in Croatia while waiting for his application to be approved. He wanted to resettle in Germany to make it easier to return to Bosnia once the war was over, but the only option they gave him was to go to the United States.

He was standing at the exact place where the trip to the tunnel entrance began. Most of the tunnel is now doomed, but visitors can still walk 20 meters and experience what it might have been like to leave home for the million Bosnians who escaped through it. When looking at others taking pictures of the screens, I noticed that most of them were not Bosnians.

The locals do not need to visit a museum to find out what happened during the war, my grandmother told me. That is probably the reason why a museum worker was pleasantly surprised when, after telling us the admission prices in English, my grandmother said in her mother tongue: "I am Sarajlija. You don't have to talk like that with me."

He followed us to the open courtyard that led to the tunnel entrance, exchanging war stories with my grandmother. "My granddaughter was born in the United States," he told her. "But her father went through this tunnel and she needs to know what we went through."

The interior of the tunnel in the direction of Dobrinja, which shows a sign that says & # 39; High voltage, alert, life threatening & # 39; (Photo courtesy of Tyra Bosnic)

Rooted in the ground

In most encounters with strangers when I was in Bosnia, my grandmother took the initiative and spoke for me. After a few weeks surrounded by the language, muscle memory was activated. I had recovered almost fluently the understanding of Bosnian, but I was still desperately confused about the grammar and sentence structure when I had to form the words myself.

That is my only "story,quot; in Bosnia. If I don't speak, or if I limit my answers to short and easy-to-assemble sentences, I mix. But my language skills were still poor, so my grandmother talked to the employees while walking through the yard. I could hear the guides leading groups of tourists, speaking in English with great accent, involuntarily minimizing the gravity of the war because they simply could not find the correct adjectives to describe it.

"Many people suffered during the war," said a guide. "I also suffered. My grandfather, father, brother and cousin died. It was very bad."

Finally we reach the tunnel entrance, hidden inside a house full of bullets. There was still a mortar grenade on the floor. The only way to enter the passage was through a set of rickety wooden steps that led to a tunnel of moldy earth that seemed to get nowhere. The signs warn visitors to be careful due to the narrow and still decrepit state of the tunnel. The visitors in front of us clung to the walls for support and walked slowly over the uneven terrain.

This was the passage between his old life and the one he was forced to create from scratch … He was thousands of miles away in the United States, and I was closer to understanding it than ever in Chicago.

I moved with the same slowness, savoring every sensation. The fresh, humid and underground air was a drastic change from the hot August day. I ran my hands over the wooden beams that supported the structure and slid my feet against the boards that formed the walkway. There were still cigarette butts crushed in the compact earth. I followed the trail of orange lights over my head, imagining them lighting the way to Dobrinja.

I wondered if my father went through the tunnel feeling what I felt then, this bundle of emotions too tangled and compact to understand. This regret for a war that was not my fault. This fear of what was beyond the tunnel. Before descending into darkness, did you last see the city from which you were leaving? Did you observe your step or barrel ahead? Have you ever looked back?

The entrance to the museum; A sign in the house shows that the street was named after the tunnel (Photo courtesy of Tyra Bosnic)

This was the step between his old life and the one he was forced to create from scratch. A part of it was left here, rooted in the ground along with trampled cigarette butts. I was thousands of miles away in the United States, and I was closer to understanding it than ever in Chicago.

He and I had danced with each other as if we were cordial strangers for most of my life. After my parents divorced when I was nine years old, I saw him at most two or three days a week. We knew enough of each other to pretend understanding, but we never ventured to know more.

I never told him about my obsession with Bosnia, at least not directly. He felt too intimate to admit that he missed speaking his native language and that it seemed like it was the only secret we had with each other. Telling the hours I spent investigating the war would reveal too much about what my heart hurts. But I learned to ask my father for more when I was in Bosnia, to know his story to know mine.

My Sarajevo father

My family in Sarajevo faced what the war did to them by making every wound visible, impossible to forget. My father buried the war in the background, just letting it bubble to the surface when he couldn't contain it.

The way he talks about war is similar to how his English evolved. For the most part, the traces of any other life he had lived outside of America were erased. But sometimes it gives clues and clues about its past, knowingly or not.

Although my father didn't talk much about the siege, he made me watch movies about it. Under the thunderous surround sound of the sniper fire coming out of the television speakers, he murmured: "I remember when they bombed that building."

Or, when a missile fired through an apartment building on the screen, he said: "Once that happened to our neighbors." Most of the time he came up with a joke or a sarcastic comment: something about which the stage design was wrong or that the actors were not native speakers because they had deciphered a Bosnian line.

He was a Bosnian boy who had no choice but to become an American adult.

In an attempt to instill some appreciation for their culture in my half-brother and sister, my father had taken them and my stepmother to Sarajevo for two weeks just before I arrived. We hoped to be together in Bosnia for the first time in years, but our travel itineraries did not work. Still, when I was in Sarajevo, we talked on the phone every day.

It was during one of those one-hour telephone conversations that he told me, sadly crawling in his voice: "I can officially say that I never want to return. It's too depressing there."

From what we were physically from each other, those were some of the most sincere conversations I had with my father. He told me that he had not planned to leave Bosnia forever. He was planting roots in the United States, but he still believed that one day he could go home. Except that the home no longer exists. He could not bear how different Sarajevo was from his memories.

And it's not just that the country has changed. He has also changed. Now in his 40 years, my father has lived in the United States longer than in Bosnia. He admits that he now has trouble speaking Bosnian. Native speakers use countless words to which he was never exposed because he was only 17 when he left. The Sarajlija in him never had the opportunity to grow. He was a Bosnian boy who had no choice but to become an American adult. Now our family in Sarajevo believes he doesn't understand them either.

"You are different. Now you are American," is what our relatives say. They forget that he was born there, raised by them, and that the war also affected him.

I couldn't help laughing when he told me how difficult it was for him to talk to our relatives now. We are both stunted. We are too Bosnian for the United States, too American for Bosnia.

"Exactly! You understand. They don't understand us," my father said.

The exit of the tunnel that leads back to the courtyard of the museum (Photo courtesy of Tyra Bosnic)

We are intermediate, caught between one world and the next. I didn't have to fight to survive like him, but I am proof that he succeeded. I carry parts of him, even the pieces that he thought he had to leave behind. Being part of a diaspora is feeling nostalgic no matter where we are in the world, but at least we can be alone together. This was our secret, a truth for which only people like us have the language.

Still grabbing the support beams, I had to want to get out of that tunnel. I was not ready to separate myself from the place where my past and my father's future converged. This was a ruin that was left of one of the darkest moments in history, but has not yet collapsed. It remains a symbol of hope. Ascending from the darkness, flickering back the sunlight that made the mountains around the city glow green and gold, I hoped my father and I could build something that was tough.