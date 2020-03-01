Voting places open on Sunday to voters in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Super Tuesday only two days away, time is running for voters in Los Angeles County to cast their vote early.

At the Registrar's office in Norwalk, voting began at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

In total, within the first 8 days of this voting period, 93,000 have voted in Los Angeles County, although there are more than 5 million registered voters in the county.

Throughout the county, there are 976 voting places established. To have a complete list, click here.

