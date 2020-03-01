Vanessa Bryant's legal teams spoke after reports that deputies shared photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene

Vanessa Bryant's duel has been disturbed by the most unpleasant incident. She posted about what happened in her social media account, citing her legal representatives.

The legal team spoke after reports that agents shared photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna Bryant and seven others.

Vanessa published the words shared by her legal team in her social media account, and people expect justice to be done or, at least, on the way to being served.

& # 39; Statement by Gary C. Robb, legal advisor on behalf of his client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by accusations that the deputies of the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department Los Angeles and The Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos from the scene of the helicopter crash, Vanessa's publication begins.

The publication continues and explains that ‘Ms. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff's office on January 26 and requested that the area be designated as an air exclusion zone and protected by photographers. This was vitally important to her, since she wanted to protect the dignity of all victims and their families. "

According to the same publication, ‘First responders should be reliable. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff substation, other surrounding substations and LAFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of victims and their families. We demand that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities come to light, to ensure that the photos are not disseminated further. "

Vanessa's legal team is also asking for the participation of Internal Affairs and an investigation of the incidents.

According to reports, Vanessa is also grateful to the person who officially complained and presented these acts and decided to highlight that human dignity must be protected.

As you know, this year began with a tragedy that claimed the life of a true legend, Kobe Bryant, and many others, including his only 13-year-old daughter.



