Vanessa Bryant's legal team speaks after reports allege that deputies shared photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site

As many of us are still trying to accept that Kobe Bryant and his beautiful daughter Gianna have left, along with seven other beautiful souls, reports earlier this week began to circulate that agents allegedly had been sharing graphic photos of the place of the accident.

Like us previously reported, among the accusations, it was said that an officer allegedly took the photos to a bar and "tried to impress a girl,quot; by showing them.

Now Vanessa Bryant's legal team is speaking on her behalf in response to the accusations.

On Sunday, Vanessa's lawyer, Gary C. Robb, issued a statement and said"Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by accusations that agents from the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos of the helicopter crash site."

The statement went on to say: "Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff's office on January 26 and requested that the area be designated as an airborne exclusion zone and protected by photographers. This was of vital importance to her, as she wanted to protect the dignity of all victims and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests. "

Check out the full statement below:

CORRECTED: The department in question is the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) NO LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (answer: BUSINESS WIRE) – Statement by Gary C. Robb, legal advisor on behalf of his client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by accusations that agents from the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos of the helicopter crash site. Ms. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff's office on January 26 and requested that the area be designated as an air exclusion zone and protected by photographers. This was of vital importance to her, since she wanted to protect the dignity of all victims and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests. First responders should be reliable. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of victims and their families. We demand that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities come to light, to ensure that the photos are not disclosed further. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Ms. Bryant thanks the person who filed an online complaint that exposes these acts of injustice and for the option to protect human dignity. We request that any other person who has information about the facts underlying these alleged shameful and embarrassing incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or send an email via www.robbrobb.com

Earlier this week, the lives of Kobe and Gianna were celebrated during a beautiful monument at the Staples Center. Vanessa showed an incredible amount of strength while sharing some beautiful memories of her daughter and husband, with the crowd.

We continue to keep the Bryant family up in prayer during this difficult time.

