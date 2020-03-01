Vanessa Bryant responds to the report Deputies shared photos of Kobe Crash

Kobe Bryantthe widow Vanessa Bryant She is "absolutely devastated,quot; by a report that said the Los Angeles authorities shared photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA icon, her 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people in January.

the Los Angeles Times He said Thursday that Los Angeles County Sheriff's agents shared graphic images of the crash site, a hillside in Calabasas, California. The newspaper quoted a public security source as saying it saw one of the images on the phone of another official in an environment that had nothing to do with the accident investigation. The Sheriff's Department says the matter is under "exhaustive,quot; investigation.

"Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that the deputies of the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos of the helicopter crash site," he said. Vanessa's lawyer in a statement early Sunday.

The lawyer said that Vanessa personally went to the Sheriff's office on the day of the fatal accident and "requested that the area be designated as an air exclusion zone and protected by photographers."