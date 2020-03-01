Vanessa Bryant responds to the report Deputies shared photos of Kobe Crash

Kobe Bryantthe widow Vanessa Bryant She is "absolutely devastated,quot; by a report that said the Los Angeles authorities shared photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the NBA icon, her 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people in January.
the Los Angeles Times He said Thursday that Los Angeles County Sheriff's agents shared graphic images of the crash site, a hillside in Calabasas, California. The newspaper quoted a public security source as saying it saw one of the images on the phone of another official in an environment that had nothing to do with the accident investigation. The Sheriff's Department says the matter is under "exhaustive,quot; investigation.
"Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that the deputies of the Lost Hills County Sheriff's Department Los Angeles and the Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly released photos of the helicopter crash site," he said. Vanessa's lawyer in a statement early Sunday.
The lawyer said that Vanessa personally went to the Sheriff's office on the day of the fatal accident and "requested that the area be designated as an air exclusion zone and protected by photographers."
"This was of critical importance to her, as she wanted to protect the dignity of all victims and their families," the statement said. "At that moment, Sheriff Alex Villanueva he assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests. "
The lawyer also said that Vanessa is "grateful to the person who filed an online complaint that exposes these acts of injustice and for the option to protect human dignity."
"The first responders should be reliable," the statement said. "This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities go out to the light, to make sure the photos are not spread further. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. "
"The Sheriff's Department is aware of the recent media reports alleging that deputies shared images of the helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, which tragically claimed the lives of nine people," the LASD said in a statement. on Friday. "The facts surrounding these accusations are currently under investigation, as is the effectiveness of existing policies and procedures."
"The sheriff is deeply disturbed by the idea that deputies could allegedly participate in such an insensitive act," the statement continued. "The Department will conduct a thorough investigation, with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of victims and their families."