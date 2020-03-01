Vanessa Bryant ‘Absolutely devastated’ by reporters who shared photos of the accident scene – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant is "absolutely devastated,quot; by accusations that agents shared graphic photos of the scene of the helicopter crash where Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed, his lawyer said. in a statement on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that a public security source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in an environment that was not related to the accident investigation. He said the photos showed the scene and the remains of the victims. The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the accusations.

%MINIFYHTML9243a5df19abe21d8059ce5e2f40c3c711% %MINIFYHTML9243a5df19abe21d8059ce5e2f40c3c712%

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a statement Friday that it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper report.

Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, Gary Robb, said he went to the sheriff's office on January 26, the day of the accident, "and requested that the area be designated as an airborne exclusion zone and protected by photographers."

“This was vitally important to her, since she wanted to protect the dignity of all victims and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us that all measures would be taken to protect the privacy of families, and we understand that he has worked hard to comply with those requests, "Robb said.

Robb said that sharing photos would be "an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and the privacy rights of victims and their families."

He called those who shared the photos to "face the toughest discipline possible, and that their identities come to light, to ensure that the photos do not spread further."

The Times also reported on Friday that the Sheriff's Department quietly ordered deputies to remove any photos from the scene of the helicopter crash after a citizen complained that an agent was showing

The horrible images in a bar in Norwalk, California, said two sources of public safety with knowledge of the events.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)