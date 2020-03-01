Uruguay marks the first conservative government in 15 years | Uruguay News

%MINIFYHTMLc41036ac3f450930f1cc207a2337fe0e11% %MINIFYHTMLc41036ac3f450930f1cc207a2337fe0e12%

Montevideo, Uruguay – After 15 years of left leadership under the Broad Front coalition, Uruguay has given way to a conservative government.

Luis Lacalle Pou, of the National Center-Right Party, was inaugurated on Sunday after winning a second round of elections in November against Daniel Martínez, of the Frente Amplio, by some 37,000 votes.

While the Frente Amplio presided over one of the longest economic growth cycles in the country's history, growth has stopped in recent years.

The slow economy, combined with a high cost of living and a growing homicide rate contributed to the diversion to the right of Uruguayans, analysts say.

The number of homicides increased by 46 percent in 2018. While the country's official rate of 11.8 percent per 100,000 was relatively low compared to other countries in the region, "by Uruguayan standards, it is high and many voters believed that stricter measures were to stop, gang and drug related crimes spread, "said political analyst Oscar Bottinelli.

Uruguay has also become one of the most expensive countries in Latin America to live.

"Uruguayans pay 30 percent more for a liter of gasoline, then Argentines, Brazilians and Chileans," said economist Ignacio Munyo.

A supporter of the new president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, shows a flag outside the Congress in Montevideo, Uruguay (Natacha Pisarenko / AP Photo)

Pou, a 46-year-old lawyer and son of former President Luis Alberto Lacalle (1990-1995), has the support of five center-right parties, including his National Party, as well as a majority in Congress.

His coalition wants to cut government spending and liberalize the energy sector, to address the country's fiscal deficit.

Last year, the deficit increased to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product, making it the highest deficit in 30 years.

"Pou plans to make most of the changes during his first year as president and has included them all in a bill of 400 articles," said political analyst Daniel Chasquetti.

But their proposals, without angering the unions, the middle class Uruguayans and the opposition, can turn out to be an uphill battle.

"The Uruguayans are very divided," said Ximena Abitante, teacher in Montevideo.

"Almost half of the country still supports the Frente Amplio," he told Al Jazeera.

Located between Argentina and Brazil, Uruguay is known as the "Switzerland of South America,quot;, partly because of its bank secrecy rules, which were recently eliminated by Congress, but mainly because of its stability.

Uruguay was one of the only South American countries that did not experience social unrest last year.

"That is our greatest asset and perhaps the most valuable, which makes a small agricultural country like ours attractive," Munyo told Al Jazeera.

In recent years, the region has undergone a series of political changes, including Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

"The Uruguayans voted for Pou because they wanted a change, but don't expect anything radical: this is a country with low tolerance for extremists," says Bottinelli.

A supporter of the new president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, awaits his arrival at the Congress in Montevideo, Uruguay (Natacha Pisarenko / AP Photo)

When Brazil's far-right president Jair Bolsonaro openly advocated for Pou during the campaign, saying he hoped that someone "closest,quot; to his team would win the presidential elections in Uruguay, Pou sought to distance himself from the Brazilian leader. He seemed to side with the Broad Front ruling by questioning Brazil's interference in Uruguayan politics.

"I don't think it's a good idea for rulers to influence what is happening in another country," Pou said at the time.

Part of Pou's plan to inject money into Uruguay's economy involves making regulations more flexible, to attract tens of thousands of rich and qualified immigrants, mainly from the region. With almost 3.5 million inhabitants, Uruguay is the smallest nation by population in South America, barely an attractive market, compared to the 200 million consumers in Brazil or the 44 million in Argentina.

"We have already been designated as a peaceful refuge; the idea is to take the initiative of countries like Portugal and make it more attractive for those who seek a better quality of life," said German Cardoso, the new sworn minister. of tourism

Uruguay has free medical care and education, and is known for its progressive laws on abortion and same-sex marriage.

In 2013, he was the first in the world to legalize the production and distribution of cannabis.

"But equally important is the fact that we defend human rights, value private property and respect both our institutions and our contracts, no matter how the government changes," Cardoso told Al Jazeera.