Uruguay will swear on a new center-right leader later Sunday.

Voters expect a new government led by Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou to boost the economy, reduce crime and realign its foreign policy.

Uruguay is the last Latin American country to turn its back on the leftist government, after being governed by the Frente Amplio for 15 years.

Teresa Bo from Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Montevideo.