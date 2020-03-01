Up News Info Battleground Tracker Survey: Sanders, Biden in the fight for the great prizes of California, Texas

With Super Tuesday only two days away, Bernie Sanders leads both California and Texas, the two states that will grant the most delegates when 14 states go to the polls on Tuesday. In California, Sanders has a 12-point lead over his closest rival, Joe Biden. The polls in these two states concluded before Biden's victory on Saturday night in South Carolina, although few voters said those results would affect his decision.

Sanders also leads the field in Texas, although in this state he enjoys a four-point advantage over the former vice president. Approximately half of the voters in both states say they have definitely made a decision, and many have already voted.

These support levels would result in an important delegate for Sanders. We estimate that his current support in California would generate almost half of the state's massive delegate award, with Biden and Elizabeth Warren dividing the rest. In Texas, current voter intentions translate into a narrower delegated advantage for Sanders over Biden, with Warren behind them. And Mike Bloomberg, who is just below the 15% delegate threshold across the state, is in a position to pick up delegates in specific districts, up to a few dozen in his best simulations.

In both states, Sanders is seen as the best able to address the problems and concerns of young, Hispanic and working-class voters. Biden is seen as the best trained to address the concerns of black voters, while Warren is seen as the best trained to address women's concerns. Voters in California and Texas trust Sanders to be the best at handling a number of problems, particularly medical care and climate change. When it comes to Sanders' plans, most of his supporters in California and Texas think he has the right approach, even if he doesn't achieve all his initiatives if he is elected.

As has been the case in other competitions, Sanders is driven by strong support from younger voters. Nearly half of voters under 45 in California, and more than half in Texas, choose Sanders as their first choice. In California, Sanders is the first choice among white and Hispanic voters, while Biden follows among black voters. In Texas, he polls evenly among white voters with Biden and Warren, but leads among Hispanic voters.

Bloomberg ranks fourth in this survey, behind Warren in California and Texas. More than four out of 10 voters in these states see the expense of the Bloomberg campaign as a sign that rich people have too much influence on politics, more than those who think they show their dedication to the effort or that they are independent of Big donors In the Up News Info News polls after last Tuesday's debate, Bloomberg did not impress as many voters as other leading candidates.

Most supporters of their opponents in both states think that Sanders' positions are too progressive to win over undecided voters, if he becomes the Democratic candidate. But that may not matter much: a large majority of voters in California and Texas think a candidate is more likely to win in November by motivating Democrats to run in 2020, rather than convincing Trump voters to vote for The Democrats More than eight out of 10 Sanders supporters believe he has the best chance of beating President Trump in November.

While Sanders has been criticized by some opponents because he identifies himself as a democratic socialist, most Democratic primary voters in California and Texas have at least a somewhat favorable view of socialism, and it looks more positive than capitalism. This is related to the vote: Sanders supporters generally have more positive opinions about socialism than Biden's.

These Up News Info News polls were conducted by YouGov between February 27 and 29, 2020. A representative sample of 2,200 registered voters in California was selected, including 1,411 self-identified Democrats, as well as independents who plan to vote in the Democratic primary this year. A representative sample of 1,600 registered voters in Texas was selected, including 635 self-identified Democrats, as well as independents who plan to vote in the Democratic primary this year. Both samples were weighted according to gender, age, race and education according to voter registration lists and the current US Census Population Survey. UU., As well as the 2016 presidential vote. Likely voters were determined using a model that takes into account the probability of self-reported voting, along with other factors at the individual and aggregate level. The margins of error are 4.0 points in California and 6.2 points in Texas.

