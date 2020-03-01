University fires on strike Teaching assistants for graduate students at the University of California, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CNN) – Fifty-four teaching assistants at the University of California, Santa Cruz, were fired after they refused to turn in the final fall grades as part of an ongoing strike for higher wages.

"It is extremely disappointing for us that we have to take such a drastic step, but ultimately we cannot retain graduate students as teaching assistants who will not fulfill their responsibilities," wrote Lori G. Kletzer, interim rector of the school and executive vice chancellor. in a letter to students and staff on Friday.

About 200 graduate students on the campus of Northern California began retaining grades in December, demanding a salary increase of $ 1,412 that would help them cover rent near the school. Earlier this month, students began to protest on campus and many stopped teaching, working and conducting research.

The strike, which is not authorized by the union that represents graduate students, violates the current negotiation agreement, the university said.

The UCSC president, Janet Napolitano, and other university officials have continually expressed their disapproval of student actions. In a letter dated February 14 to the university community, Napolitano said he will not accept the demands of the students because "it would undermine the very basis of a negotiated agreement in good faith,quot; by the union.

"We sympathize with the high cost of housing in Santa Cruz and the pressure this puts on the ATs, but a wild strike is not the way to get relief," Napolitano said in the letter.

On Friday, 54 students who already had teaching jobs for the spring term received letters from the university saying they were being fired from their positions, activist students said.

The group said another 28, who were part of the strike, were notified on Friday that they will no longer be considered to hold teaching positions.

Union "shocked,quot; by the decision of the university

"In response to this serious administrative escalation, we ask for the cancellation of classes on Monday and for everyone to join us at the picket for a press conference at 9 am," said a publication on the student activists website.

A union representative representing more than 19,000 academic workers throughout the University of California system said she was surprised by the university's decision.

"We are shocked by the callousness of UC and the violence that so many protesters experienced while peacefully defending the rising cost of living," said Kavitha Iyengar, president of UAW Local 2865, in a statement. "Instead of firing TAs that defend a decent standard of living for themselves, UC must sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate an increase in the cost of living."

Last week, the university filed an unfair labor practice charge against the union, claiming that the union has failed to stop the wild strike of graduate students, as required by the collective bargaining agreement.

The union responded by presenting its own unfair labor practice charge, alleging that the university refused to meet with the union to negotiate an adjustment for the cost of living.

Kletzer said the university recognizes students' financial and housing challenges and that officials are already working to support them.

Some of these efforts include an annual housing supplement of $ 2,500 and the creation of two temporary housing assistance programs, as well as a working group to develop a strategic plan for the support of the graduate program.

"The students have highlighted a real need for more support due to the high cost of housing in Santa Cruz and the limited availability of housing on campus," Kletzer said.

