Understand the struggle of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en in Canada | Canada news

Montreal Canada – Massive demonstrations, sit-ins and blockades have taken over parts of Canada over the past month as a movement to support leaders of an indigenous nation who oppose a multi-million dollar pipeline project in northern British Columbia (BC) grows .

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; en faced the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which seeks to transport liquefied natural gas from northeast BC to a terminal on the coast near the city of Kitimat.

The 670-kilometer (417-mile) pipeline will cross the traditional lands of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in which they cover 22,000sq km in northern BC.

Hereditary chiefs, who under Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in claiming authority over those traditional territories, said they never gave their consent for the project to move forward. They have expressed concern about the possible effects of the pipeline on land, water and their community.

On Sunday, a hereditary chief of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and government ministers said they reached a proposed agreement on how to move forward. Details of the agreement will not be released until they have been submitted to the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

While Sunday's agreement represents an important step in a conflict that has taken over much of Canada, the struggle of the hereditary leaders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in raised important questions about the aboriginal title, the ownership of Earth and consultation with First Nations.

"I think it would be a mistake to understand what is happening right now as if it were a natural gas pipeline," said Eugene Kung, a lawyer for West Coast Environmental Law in Vancouver, before the agreement was announced.

"There are much deeper and underlying problems that remain unresolved and that I believe are at the root of this," Kung told Al Jazeera.

Aboriginal title

The key among those underlying problems is the fact that the claim of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; en to their ancestral lands, through which the pipeline will be constructed, remains unresolved.

The aboriginal title refers to the inherent right of indigenous peoples to use and occupy the land they occupied for thousands of years before the arrival of European settlers. The aboriginal title was "recognized and affirmed,quot; in the Canadian constitution in 1982, and the courts have presented evidence for indigenous nations to prove their claims of title.

In a 2014 case, Tsilhqot & # 39; in Nation v British Columbia, the Supreme Court of Canada explained that the aboriginal title derives from sufficient, continuous and exclusive "occupation,quot; of the land. That may include indigenous culture and practices, such as hunting or fishing. "When an aboriginal title has been established, the Crown must not only fulfill its procedural duties, but also justify any incursion into lands of aboriginal titles," the court wrote.

Supporters of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; indigenous nation are marching as part of the protests against the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline in British Columbia, Montreal (Andrej Ivanov / Reuters)

In 1997, the Supreme Court of Canada was asked to determine the aboriginal title in a case involving the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and Gitxsan nations, Delgamuukw v. British Columbia.

The court determined that the hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en were the legitimate holders of the titles of their unrecognized territories and recognized that the aboriginal title of the community had not been extinguished, explained Robert Hamilton, assistant professor of the University of Calgary Law School.

But "for procedural reasons (the Supreme Court) sent the case back to trial,quot; and did not withdraw again, Hamilton told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview before Sunday's announcement.

He said the court told the federal and provincial governments that the aboriginal title remains a pending issue that needs to be resolved. "& # 39; Here is the proof we are going to use to determine where the aboriginal title exists … so it is better that you continue with the business of negotiating with these parties that have outstanding claims of aboriginal title & # 39;" he said Hamilton, about what the court said in Delgamuukw.

However, the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; title claim was never resolved.

Hereditary chief of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, Frank Alec Woos, speaks during a press conference at the Mohawk Community Center in Tyendinaga, Ontario (File: Lars Hagberg / AFP)

On Sunday, Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in Chief Woos, who is also called Frank Alec, He said the proposed agreement with the government continues where Delgamuukw left him.

"What we were always here to do is protect our yintah (land) … We tell all the developers, our virgin waters, our headwaters, our wildlife habitats, our traditional sites … we are going to protect," he said. Chief Woos during a press conference.

However, it is still unclear what was decided, and the details of the proposed agreement are expected to be presented to the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en during the next two weeks.

"While we disagree on this issue, we are developing a protocol … to recognize rights and titles for the future," British Columbia Minister of Indian Relations Scott Fraser said Sunday at a press conference next to the Chief Woos "I ask for some space and calm to allow us to continue with that work."

Consultation and accommodation

When the aboriginal title is affirmed, as in the case of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, the government has a duty to consult and accommodate the community when their rights can be infringed by a government decision, such as a draft resource extraction or development.

That is a lower standard than when the aboriginal title is established according to Canadian law, Hamilton said, as in the case of the Tsilhqot Nation & # 39; in.

The level of consultation and adaptation must be proportional to the possible adverse effects of a decision, or to the strength of the aboriginal title assertion, the Supreme Court said in a 2004 decision involving the Haida Nation, also in BC. "The Crown has no duty to reach an agreement; rather, the commitment is a significant consultation process in good faith," the court said then.

Supporters of the hereditary leaders of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; Indigenous Nation in pass through CN Rail as they march as part of the protests against the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline in British Columbia, in Montreal (Christinne Muschi / Reuters)

Governments often outsource the consultation process to third parties, such as the Energy Regulator of Canada (formerly known as the National Energy Board). But the consultation must be carried out in good faith and what is known as the "honor of the Crown,quot; must be confirmed.

However, the process is defective because the government is "pointing to the floor,quot;; In other words, it works to meet the minimum standard required, Kung told Al Jazeera. He said the consultation framework was also intended to be temporary until the underlying land issues can be resolved, but instead "it is treated as an undefined norm and as the end of the line in terms of obligations."

"Obviously, that approach is not working," Kung said.

Who is consulted?

The groups that are consulted often also become a topic of discussion.

In its 1997 ruling, the Supreme Court of Canada recognized that the legitimate holders of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en were the hereditary chiefs.

The nation is divided into 13 houses and five clans: Gilseyhu, Tsayu, Laksamshu, Gidimt & # 39; en and Laksilyu. Under Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en (Anuk nu & # 39; at & # 39; en), traditional territory is divided between houses and clans, and hereditary chiefs have authority over their respective areas.

Supporters of the hereditary leaders of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; Indigenous Nation in block the Pat Bay road as part of the protests against the Coastal GasLink gas pipeline in Victoria, British Columbia (Kevin Light / Reuters)

But federal and provincial governments have "maintained a policy of denying the title of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; on earth for decades," said Bruce McIvor, director of First Peoples Law representing Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en, a group from the house of the Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

"As long as they maintain the denial position, they are in a stronger position to force projects to extract important resources, such as open-pit pipes or mines or hydroelectric dams. The legal obligations on them are significantly lower," said McIvor Al Jazeera

Meanwhile, TC Energy said it "has the utmost respect,quot; for indigenous governance systems in British Columbia and "strived to engage with all indigenous groups along the route of the pipeline." He said he has participated in "a wide range of consultation activities,quot; with hereditary chiefs, including 120 meetings in person.

The company also said it reached agreements with 20 First Nation bands along the project path, including five Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en bands. Those agreements "were developed over many years through the commitment of collaboration," he said on his website.

Indian chief law and advice

The First Nations band council and the main system were created by the Indian Law of 1876, the federal law under which the government regulates and manages the lives of First Nations. The law gives the councils and bosses, elected by the members of the First Nations band, the power to administer the daily operation of the reserves, the First Nations communities that were also created by the Law of India.

McIvor said that while some First Nations have been able to work through the system of bosses and councils with the support of their members, in the case of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in "nobody really thought that one could simply talk to the head of the Indian Law and advice. "

The legitimate owners are the hereditary chiefs, he said, and "to say otherwise is voluntary ignorance or simple intention to encourage disagreement."

Supporters of the indigenous group of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; nation opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, protest in front of the provincial headquarters of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Surrey, British Columbia (Jesse Winter / Reuters)

It is not clear how many people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; on an individual level support Coastal Gas Link project or how many are against. Some have publicly expressed their support for the project, some have shown their reluctant support and others strongly oppose.

In the decision of the Supreme Court of British Columbia in late December to issue a court order that allows construction to continue, the Marguerite Church of Justice declared that "the indigenous legal perspective, in this case, is complex and diverse,quot; .

Church also said that "the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en are deeply divided,quot; about the project.

McIvor said it is understandable that some councils and gang leaders of the Law of India sign the project, as the communities are impoverished and have not been able to benefit from the projects in their territories. "Unfortunately, this is ripe for companies and (the) government to take advantage of," he said.

Beyond Canada

Beyond Canadian law, indigenous rights are also enshrined in international legal frameworks, in particular the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (DNUDPI). While Canada initially opposed the declaration, it has since signed and pledged to incorporate it into its national laws. To date, BC is the only place in Canada that passes legislation that aims to align its laws with UNDRIP.

That movement was well received in November as a key step on the road to reconciliation between indigenous peoples and the government. But at the height of the confrontation in the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en lands, British Columbia Prime Minister Horgan said the legislation was not retroactive and would not apply to the Coastal GasLink project.

"We want everyone to understand that there are agreements from the Country of Peace to Kitimat with indigenous communities that want economic activity and prosperity to develop," he said on January 13. "This project is ongoing and the rule of law must prevail in BC."

Protesters demonstrate in downtown Seattle, Washington, to support the First Wet Nation & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, a community in British Columbia, Canada, which opposes a natural gas pipeline (File: Ted S Warren / AP Photo)

Brenda Gunn, associate professor of the law faculty of the University of Manitoba, explained that UNDRIP establishes the obligation of the government to obtain the "free, prior and informed consent,quot; of indigenous peoples if their rights will be affected by a decision.

"One of the key aspects of free, prior and informed consent is the notion of & # 39; free & # 39 ;, and this means without coercion and also means the right to participate in accordance with their own governmental institutions and determine for themselves who represents them, "Gunn told Al Jazeera.

She said "free,quot; also means that people should not try to divide and conquer indigenous peoples, or in the case of the Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en, not to face the hereditary chiefs against the councilors, chiefs or any other person who supports the Coastal GasLink project.

"Free, prior and informed consent includes the ability to give or withhold consent. You do not effectively have legal consent if you are not allowed to say no," Dunn said.

On Sunday, the Minister of Indigenous Relations of the Crown of Canada, Carolyn Bennett, said important projects must be submitted to an indigenous nation as described by the UNDCP.

"It means that, from the first idea of ​​a project, the rights holders would be there at the table with their indigenous knowledge and the voices of their nation," he said during the press conference with Chief Woos.

Whats Next?

Hereditary chiefs of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in have repeatedly filed their demands: withdraw federal police officers (RCMP) from their traditional territory and order Coastal GasLink to suspend construction while discussions continue between Countries with the government.

It is not clear what demands, if any, are part of the proposed agreement on Sunday, and what the future of the pipeline may be.

Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; land defenders have established camps and checkpoints to reclaim their traditional territories in the area planned for pipeline construction and prevent the project from moving forward. They have also insisted that the RCMP leave the area and that Coastal GasLink stop building, and it is not clear what the proposed settlement on Sunday may mean to them.

In January, RCMP officers removed dozens of defenders from Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en and their supporters of the camps along the route of the pipeline to allow the company to continue construction activities .

"Obviously, (the RCMP is not) to protect the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en; they are to protect CGL employees. We have to correct that," said Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in Woos.

After three days and nights of conversations, NO agreement on Coastal GasLink has been reached. However, a tentative agreement on the rights and titles of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en. This will not be publicly disclosed until the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in have the opportunity to review in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/2Zevt7FNmP – Gidimt control point & # 39; in (@Gidimten) March 1, 2020

At the end of last month, the British Columbia Office of Environmental Assessment (EAO) said it could not issue a final certificate authorizing the construction of the pipeline through a section of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; in until Coastal GasLink re-negotiated with the leadership on some possible outstanding effects. . The office said concerns about the effects of the project at a Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; healing center still need to be addressed. He gave Coastal GasLink 30 days to make further inquiries and provide an updated evaluation.

"It is very distressing, after confronting assault rifles and undergoing arrest for signs to CGL, that EAO advise us to work collaboratively with them to address these gaps," said Karla Tait, a member of the Unist house & # 39; ot & # 39; in. and volunteer director at the Unist & # 39; ot & # 39; en healing center, he said in a statement.

In a statement, the president of Coastal GasLink said the construction that stopped for talks between Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en chiefs and the government will resume Monday.

"While much has been accomplished, a lot of work remains and we wish the success of all parties as their work continues and the people of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; consider the proposed agreement," said David Pfeiffer.

It was also unclear whether the agreement proposed on Sunday addressed the presence of the RCMP in the traditional territories of Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en.

Still, Chief Woos told reporters that Sunday's announcement represented "a great milestone for all of us to see this together."

"We are at one point, at this time, to see if the arrangements will work in all aspects of what we represent as Wet & # 39; suwet & # 39; en," he said.