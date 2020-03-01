UCI launches a T20 style cycling competition and moves the World Championship to October | Cycling news

%MINIFYHTMLd20a1bdc323f857d89202c29bdd45eed11% %MINIFYHTMLd20a1bdc323f857d89202c29bdd45eed12%





Great Britain took the silver in the men's team Sprint in Berlin, but the World Athletics Championships will now go to October

The UCI will launch a new short format competition designed to attract new audiences as part of a radical jolt of the track cycling calendar.

The plans will see that the World Championship moves from its current position at the end of February to October, while the World Cup, currently organized during six weekends during the winter, will be replaced by a Cup of Nations composed of three events held between March and September.

In addition, the governing body of world cycling will launch a new UCI track friendly cycling league with television, effectively equivalent to Twenty20 cricket cycling, developed together with Eurosport and organized during the winter.

As of November of next year, the competition will consist of six events per season, each with a duration of about two hours.

There will be four competitions for men and women: individual sprint, keirin, elimination race and scratch race.

The nine best ranked riders in the sprint and keirin, in addition to all the medalists of the group's races, in the previous World Championship will win the selection for the league.

The plans are the result of 18 months of discussions while UCI President David Lappartient seeks to fulfill one of the key promises of the campaign that led to his election over predecessor Brian Cookson in 2017.

But moving the main competitions of the track to the summer could create clashes with the most popular road events, while the Nations Cup also seems to hinder the way for commercial teams, such as the successful British team Huub-Wattbike, to continue competing. on the track .

The president of the ICU, David Lappartient

The Cup of Nations grants more power to the federations, but there will be a significant impact on the Olympic qualification as the calendar gets agitated.

By putting the World Championship back on the calendar, it now means that there are only three more editions left before the 2024 Paris Olympics, which condenses the qualifying period. The UCI is still finalizing what that qualification process might look like.

The 2021 World Championship will be held in Turkmenistan, a country that Human Rights Watch describes as "one of the most isolated and oppressively ruled countries in the world."

Lappartient defended the decision to bring competition to the country, saying: "We believe that sport can really unite all nations and achieve peace throughout the world, to open dialogue between nations."

"That's why we made this decision. We don't want to get too much on our side in politics: sport is sport, let the political level decide political problems. Surely there are some problems."