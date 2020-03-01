U.S. Army UU. Will schedule a contract for 1070 ultralight infantry squad vehicles – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. He has published the request for proposals for new infantry squad (ISV) vehicles to equip light infantry brigades with an ultralight vehicle.

As a result of the request, the Government intends to award a three-year requirements type contract, with a five-year option. The contract will consist of the fixed price of the company (FFP), the level of effort of the FFP and the item numbers of the time and material contract line identified in the delivery level or task order. This action will be competed between those contractors who successfully complete the task of the Other Transaction Authority (OTA) under W15QKN-17-9-1025 and submit an ISV.

The expected award date: June 2020.

According to a request for proposals dated February 26 published on the main contracting website of the US government. In the US, the Army plans to acquire approximately 1,070 ISVs as of 2020.

The ISV will provide enhanced tactical mobility for an Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) to move quickly across the battlefield, including the ability to execute medium-distance insertion operations, providing commanders with greater freedom of movement and freedom of action. The key requirements of IBCT include the ability to transport nine soldiers with equipment and supplies to maintain combat operations on operationally relevant land and the ability to transport sling cargo by air.

The ISV must be light enough to be loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and versatile enough to carry soldiers and all their equipment at road speeds in pavement and off-road in extreme conditions.