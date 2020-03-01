Tyra Banks admits to secretly admitting her mother on a dating site

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

During an appearance on & # 39; The Talk & # 39 ;, the creator of & # 39; America & # 39; s Next Top Model & # 39; He remembers how his mother, Carolyn London, reacted to his plan to find possible suitors for the latter.

Personality turned into a supermodel Tyra banks He once helped his mother find love by secretly assuming his identity on an Internet dating site.

The former beauty of the track reveals that she silently created a complete profile for her mother, Carolyn London, and responded to men interested in an attempt to reduce possible suitors before presenting the best options to their parents.

"I enrolled my mother in a very famous dating site five years ago. She didn't know it, I pretended to be her," Tyra confessed in an American program.The conversation".

"Then I showed him (the profile), like, & # 39; Mom, look & # 39 ;. She said:" How dare you do that? People know that I am your mother! You embarrass me! You have my picture on that site! ""

But Carolyn's melody changed when she heard about a man who said all the right things.

The 46-year-old man recalled: "Then I thought, & # 39; But mom, look what this guy said & # 39; and she said:" Oh, he said I was beautiful … And then what did I say? And what did he say …?" "

And Tyra's pairing efforts paid off: "She dated him for years!" The stunner smiled.