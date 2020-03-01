Tyler Perry relieved without foul play in the death of Nephew prison after the second autopsy

Wenn

The creator of & # 39; Haves and the Have Nots & # 39; He shares the results of the second autopsy he asked his nephew Gavin Porter after the latter was found dead in his cell.

Tyler perry published the results of the second autopsy he requested for his 26-year-old nephew, Gavin Porter, on Instagram on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Porter allegedly committed suicide in jail Tuesday night, with officials at a prison near St. Helena Parish in Louisiana insisting he hanged himself in his cell, after being put in solitary confinement after a fight with another inmate during the weekend.

However, Porter's mother, Perry's sister, is not convinced that she has taken her own life, and her doubts lead the Union Parish Sheriff's Office to open an investigation into the alleged suicide.

Perry hired Dr. Michael Baden to perform a second autopsy on Porter's body, and the filmmaker turned to social media when it opened to the results.

"I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden today after my nephew's autopsy ended," he wrote. "I was relieved to hear that he is 98% sure there was no foul play in his death, as Sheriff Gates said."

"The answers do not take away the pain, but they surely give room for the duel to take its course," "the"A fall of grace"concluded the star.

Porter was behind bars, serving a 20-year sentence for fatally shooting his father in front of his mother.