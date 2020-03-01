Tyler Perry and his family confirm that his nephew died of suicide

In late February, several media reported that Tyler Perry's nephew, Gavin Porter, committed suicide while incarcerated. The young man was serving a 20-year prison sentence when authorities found him hanged in solitary confinement on February 25.

Tyler then announced that he had hired a forensic expert to investigate the death of his nephew to make sure he really died by suicide. Perry explained that he wanted to make sure his nephew really died the way the authorities had suggested.

On Friday, Dr. Michael Baden, Tyler said, confirmed that he thought Porter had committed suicide with 98% certainty. Perry wrote about it on his Facebook page.

UPDATE: Today I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden after my nephew's autopsy ended. I was relieved to hear that … Posted by Tyler Perry on Friday, February 28, 2020

Perry explained that he spoke with Dr. Michael Baden and confirmed what Sheriff Gates had said. While the answers provided will not eliminate the pain, they will at least help advance the grieving process, the filmmaker added.

Mr. Porter was sentenced to twenty years for killing his father in front of his mother. Earlier, Perry had said he wanted to give his nephew a job at Tyler Perry Studios to help him get his life back. As previously reported, Perry revealed that he had hired Dr. Michael Baden to perform another autopsy to confirm that Gavin died of suicide.

Perry's 26-year-old nephew died in Farmerville, Louisiana, while he was being held at the Union Parish Detention Center. On his Instagram page this week, the Made one The creator stated that he and the rest of his family were not sure how he really died.

Perry wrote on his social networks that while he believed what officials had to say, it was important to find out for sure, because the "criminal justice system and prisons,quot; often made mistakes, covered up or even concealed the truth. from the public

Perry may have referred to the surprise death of the accused sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, who died in the summer of last year from alleged suicide.



