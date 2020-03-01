Turkey declares major offensive against the Syrian government

ISTANBUL – Turkey said on Sunday it was launching a large counteroffensive against the Syrian government, openly declaring war on the Bashar al-Assad government for the first time and sharply intensifying Istanbul's participation in the nine-year war in Syria.
The announcement came three days after Turkey suffered its worst military losses in a single war attack, with at least 36 soldiers killed and more than 30 wounded in Syrian and Russian air and artillery attacks. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promised reprisals and demanded that Syrian troops withdraw beyond a previously agreed scaling limit.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the counteroffensive on television in a statement distributed by the state news agency Anadolu, saying that the operation in northern Syria was aimed at ending the war and stopping an offensive by the Syrian government that was displacing thousands of Syrians. .
"All our efforts are mainly to guarantee a ceasefire, to prevent migration and stop the flow of blood," Akar said, "and thus bring peace, peace and stability to the region as soon as possible."
Although he said the demonstration of force was not directed against Russia, which militarily supports the al-Assad government, Akar also asked Russia to take responsibility for the attacks against the Turkish forces.
"We do not intend to face Russia," he said. "Our only objective is to stop the massacre of the regime."
Akar added: "To speak frankly: we do not find a declaration from a guarantor country such as," We are not responsible for the regime's attacks. "
Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Thursday in Moscow, Turkish officials said. On Sunday, Moscow warned that it could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes over Syria.
Turkey's escalation of force occurs when President al-Assad's forces are approaching their goal of recovering Syria's last territory controlled by the rebels, Idlib province. The offensive has led to almost a million residents. towards the border with Turkey and led to a landscape of despair. Many live in tents or sleep outdoors in the freezing cold.
Turkey has deployed around 7,000 troops in Idlib in the last month to protect the forces it sent under a scale reduction agreement made with Russia in 2018. Reinforcements are also intended to support Syrian rebel groups that have lost terrain quickly against Mr. Al-Assad's forces.
Turkish troops have been directly involved in the front lines, shooting down at least two Syrian government helicopters and leading a counterattack last week to retake the strategic city of Saraqib on the main road between Aleppo and Damascus.
Since Thursday's attack, Turkey has retaliated with attacks against Syrian government forces in Idlib and its surroundings, including in a chemical weapons storage facility in southern Aleppo and a government air defense system in Idlib, according to officials Turks
Sunday's announcement appears to be a statement of what was already underway for days, but it also indicates a sharp increase in activity level, Turkish analysts said.
Turkey has sought support from the United States and other NATO allies in its attempt to thwart the Syrian and Russian offensive at Idlib, but it seems to be carrying out the operation alone.
Western officials have ruled out a commitment from NATO troops but have been helping Turkey in other ways, particularly with information. Jens Stoltenburg, NATO Secretary General, said after an emergency meeting on Friday that NATO was providing airborne radar surveillance over Syria.
Turkey has asked the United States to provide Patriot missiles to help it against Russian and Syrian air power, but Washington demands that Turkey first render the Russian S-400 missile defense system inoperable. acquired last year from Russia. President Trump said Saturday that a possible sale of Patriot missiles to Turkey was discussed, Anadolu reported.
The turning point for Turkey may have been the attack last week against its soldiers in northern Syria, whose death toll could have been substantially higher than revealed, analysts said. Well-connected military analyst Metin Gurcan described it as "Turkey's darkest night,quot; in an article in the online medium Al-Monitor.
He wrote that a Turkish mechanized infantry battalion of about 400 soldiers was attacked on Thursday night on the road between the cities of Balyoun and Al Bara, south of the city of Idlib. Citing local sources, he said two Russian government and two Syrian planes had been active in the area that morning and returned to attack the Turkish convoy in a coordinated action.
The lighter Syrian planes hit the convoy first, stopping it, then Russian planes hit the stranded vehicles, forcing soldiers to flee and take refuge in nearby buildings. Russian planes then dropped laser-guided bunker destroyer bombs that collapsed two buildings and buried Turkish soldiers under the rubble.
More than 60 were injured, and Mr. Gurcan said the death toll, reported as at least 36, was close to 50 or 55. Their numbers remain unconfirmed, but other analysts said they had heard that bodies of up to 100 soldiers had been transported back to Turkey.
Russia has denied that its forces have been involved in the attack and says it stopped the Syrian attack when the Turks alerted it. The defense minister, Mr. Akar, says the attack continued after Turkey contacted the Russians, and that even the ambulances were attacked.
In the western city of Izmir, during the funeral of Ahmet Alpaslan, a corporal who was among the Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib, his brother sobbed while standing next to Bekir Pakdemirli, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.
"Let no one die anymore," the brother urged. “That the soldiers do not die. Do something. It's enough."
Emotions increased throughout Turkey as funerals were held for soldiers over the weekend, and the Turkish government has organized a concerted information war to control popular anger over the attack. Drone images of Turkish attacks on Syria were repeatedly reproduced on television.
Turkish officials also announced the opening of their border to Europe, precipitating a massive movement of migrants to the western borders.
On Sunday, Turkish state television and radio reported from Idlib that Turkish forces had shot down two Sukhoi Syrian planes and had begun intense rocket attacks against government positions south of the city of Idlib.
Syrian state television confirmed the attacks on two fighter jets and said both pilots had landed safely. The chat rooms of the Syrian social networks shared images of the burning planes falling from the sky.
Mr. Akar spent the night with his generals at a military command center in Hatay, on the Turkish-Syrian border, and was presented at a conference with the military.
"Our main objective is to guarantee a permanent ceasefire and stability," he said. "Within the scope of legitimate defense, our objective will only be the regime's soldiers and their members attacking our troops."
"It is our historical, humanitarian and conscientious responsibility to protect the right to life of our neighboring Syrian brothers," he said.
Saad Al-Nassife contributed reports from Gaziantep, Turkey, and Hwaida Saad from Beirut.