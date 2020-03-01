Turkey declares major offensive against the Syrian government

ISTANBUL – Turkey said on Sunday it was launching a large counteroffensive against the Syrian government, openly declaring war on the Bashar al-Assad government for the first time and sharply intensifying Istanbul's participation in the nine-year war in Syria.

The announcement came three days after Turkey suffered its worst military losses in a single war attack, with at least 36 soldiers killed and more than 30 wounded in Syrian and Russian air and artillery attacks. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, promised reprisals and demanded that Syrian troops withdraw beyond a previously agreed scaling limit.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced the counteroffensive on television in a statement distributed by the state news agency Anadolu, saying that the operation in northern Syria was aimed at ending the war and stopping an offensive by the Syrian government that was displacing thousands of Syrians. .

"All our efforts are mainly to guarantee a ceasefire, to prevent migration and stop the flow of blood," Akar said, "and thus bring peace, peace and stability to the region as soon as possible."