Trump paid no attention to child poverty during his visit to India | News

US President Donald Trump's trip to India a few days ago included a visit to the Taj Mahal in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

He was encouraged by almost 100,000 Indians at the world's largest cricket stadium in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But he didn't meet any of the millions of Indians trying to survive in the streets across the country, many of them children.

Tony Birtley, from Al Jazeera, reports from the capital, New Delhi.