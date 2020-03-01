Troye Sivan excited to get his own wax figure

%MINIFYHTML781b840a3a66d9a82f2d29d10ca048f611% %MINIFYHTML781b840a3a66d9a82f2d29d10ca048f612%

The singer of & # 39; Blue Neighborhood & # 39; announces to his devotees online that he will be immortalized with a wax figure in Madame Tussauds in his home country, Australia.

Troye Sivan He is delighted that he has his own wax figure Madame Tussauds.

"My My My!", 24 years old. Hitmaker revealed the news on his Instagram page, as he shared a behind-the-scenes preview on Friday, February 28, 2020.

"It's my favorite time of the year. It's Mardi Gras and, although I can't be there in person, I have to make an exciting announcement … I'm going to be a wax figure," he said.

The singer joins stars that include Justin Bieber, Minogue KylieY Keith Urban, who have statues in Madame Tussauds Sydney in her native Australia, and she seemed to be having a great time in snapshots of him shaping her body for the model.

In one photo, Troye posed with a set of matching eyeballs, while another showed his face covered in motion tracking points so that the team behind the figure could generate an accurate image of their bone structure

"Joining the family with so many amazing celebrities and so many of my idols is an absolute dream come true for me and I still can't believe this is happening," he said in a statement.